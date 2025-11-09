Steelers Get Second Chance at Rookie Safety
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Sebastian Castro right after the 2025 NFL Draft, signing the Iowa Hawkeyes star as an undrafted free agent. Despite not making the team, Castro shined during the preseason. Now, the Steelers get a second chance to give him an opportunity.
Castro was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off of the Steelers' practice squad earlier this season. He spent five weeks with the Buccaneers but has now been waived, sending him to the free agent market if no one claims him.
During his time with Tampa Bay, he recorded one tackle, appearing in just one game.
The Steelers Need a Safety
The timing of Castro's release may be perfect for the Steelers. Pittsburgh needs a safety after losing both Miles Killebrew and DeShon Elliott to knee injuries. Right now, Elliott is expected to miss most of the season, with a small chance he'd return during a playoff run.
Jalen Ramsey has taken a full-time role at safety next to newly-acquired Kyle Dugger as the starters, with Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark as the backups. Jabrill Peppers have missed the last two games with a quad injury.
Thornhill was removed from the defensive plan last week, and Clark missed a game with illness, leaving Pittsburgh's defensive backfield very limited. Something they need to get used to moving forward.
Maybe Castro is the easy fix, though.
Castro started slow when he arrived in Pittsburgh. Through OTAs and mini camp, there wasn't really a spark to say he'd compete for the 53-man roster. Once training camp started, though, things changed. The Iowa product started making plays during practice and then continued to during the preseason.
By the end of the team's three exhibition games, Castro was a player on the bubble of making the active roster, and may have missed it only because the team was deep at the position.
The Steelers could now put in a waiver claim for Castro, they may have an opportunity to add depth at a position of need with a player they could keep long-term. Right now, Elliott and Ramsey are the only two expected to remain on the roster beyond 2025. Castro would add youth that adds depth beyond this season.
Pittsburgh may need to strike fast if they are looking to add Castro back. Tampa Bay is expected to sign him back to their practice squad, meaning a waiver claim would be the Steelers' best chance at landing him.
A move that makes sense on paper for the black and gold.
