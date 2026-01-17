Tom Pelissero Names Steelers Sleeper Head Coach Choice

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers search for their head coach has just began, with the team rapidly interviewing candidates in order to find their leader of the future.

With that in mind, interviews have been scheduled with a large group of candidates. Now, a new possibility has emerged with a major analyst backing his talent.

On an episode of Good Morning Football, NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero pointed towards an unlikely name for the Steelers job. Despite his brother taking up much of the media attention, Klay Kubiak stands out to Pelissero as a good option for the Steelers and their future. The Steelers have reached out for an interview with him.

"There are some wild cards like Klay Kubiak, the 49ers' offensive coordinator," Pelissero said. "Kyle Shanahan absolutely loves him. He is the other Kubiak in this cycle because Klint Kubiak did a whole bunch of interviews during Seattle's bye week. But don't overlook the possibility of Klay Kubiak potentially emerging if these Steelers, for the first time in all those years, are willing to go with a coach with an offensive background rather than defense."

More coaching search updates from @gmfb: Kevin Stefanski is expected to have second interviews for multiple head jobs, while Mike McDaniel has options and Mike Tomlin remains set on taking some time away. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/FLSTboI3hV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2026

Klint has been on the radar of many, but Klay's name has recently come up for some of the teams considered to be lower on the list of desirable openings.

Klay is currently in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, revitalizing an offense that struggled from injuries in the previous season. He has five years of NFL coaching experience, and offers a new route for the Steelers to take. Other than a 2021 season which marked his first experience in the NFL as a coach where he took a defensive role, Klay's background is in the offense and more specifically the passing game.

Klay's Accolades as a Coach

Klay was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the team when they developed Brock Purdy from the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to a quality starter across the league. During the 2025 regular season, his team ranked No. 7 in overall offensive yards, while ranking No. 5 in overall passing yards. The rushing game was not as great from a yards perspective, but his offense finished No. 10 in total offensive points.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Klay only has head coaching experience at the high school level, and one year as coordinator, so his inexperience may cause some issues. On the other hand, he brings an offensive touch that the Steelers have seriously lacked in many years prior.

