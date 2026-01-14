Brian Flores Steelers' Early Favorite for Head Coach Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a new head coach. For the first time in 19 years, Mike Tomlin will not be returning to the Steel City, stepping away from the franchise less than 24 hours after their season ended in a blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

This means, for the first time in almost 20 years, the Steelers are going to be a coaching search. Led by President Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan, the team will review the top candidates in the league, interview them and select the next leader of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just the fourth coach in franchise history.

The options are wide, as names like Klint Kubiak, Chris Shula and maybe even college coaches like Marcus Freeman and Kurt Cignetti could be on the market. But the names the Steelers have in mind seems to be an old friend.

The belief around the Steelers organization is that Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, and former Pittsburgh linebackers coach, Brian Flores is the favorite to replace Tomlin. Flores, who is 44-years-old, spent the 2022 season with the team, working as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

An Interesting Name for the Steelers

Flores may raise some eyebrows when being discussed as the Steelers' next head coach. He's still in a lawsuit against the National Football League, alleging racial discrimination against the NFL, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

The lawsuit came after Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins in 2021 after three seasons with the team. He went 24-25 during his time with the team.

After Flores was fired, the NFL fined team owner, Stephen Ross, $1.5 million and made the Dolphins forfeit their 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round picks in the NFL Draft for impermissible communication with Sean Payton and Tom Brady.

Most recently, Flores' lawsuit against the league, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld judge Valerie Caproni's March 2023 ruling, allowing Flores' claims to be pursued via trial.

While the Steelers are not involved with the lawsuit, and have supported Flores in the past, it's not the typical route Pittsburgh seems to go with things.

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers have always chosen to support the league and stand by the entire community. They also haven't been a team to like much of the spotlight when it comes to outside conversations, and Flores' situation adds to the general discussion about hiring a new head coach.

However, it also shows that the Steelers would have plenty of faith in Flores. That they believe in him as a leader of players and an organization.

Flores' Resume

After a year in the building, Pittsburgh has plenty of familiarity with Flores, and may be looking for more time together. But the long-time coach has much more experience than just the Steelers and Dolphins.

Flores started as a special teams assistant with the New England Patriots from 2008-2009 before moving to assistant offensive and special teams coach in 2010. He continued to move up the ranks working with Bill Belichick, being promoted to defensive assistant in 2011, safeties coach from 2012-2015 and linebackers coach from 2016-2018.

He was then hired by the Dolphins in 2019 and remained with the team through 2021.

Since his single season with the Steelers, Flores has been the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from 2023 on.

In 2025, the Vikings has the No. 2 passing defensive in the NFL, allowing 158.5 yards per game. The team also had eight interceptions and 49 sacks.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Steelers will likely evaluate all of their options before making a decision this large. Right now, though, Flores appears to be the name to watch in Pittsburgh.

A familiar face that has a proven track record on defense, that may be the perfect match for the league's rarest opening.

