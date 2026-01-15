Steelers Request Interview With Fast-Rising 49ers OC

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add to their head coaching list, requesting to interview Klay Kubiak of the San Francisco 49ers, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Kubiak is the eighth coaching interview the Steelers are requesting, but just the second offensive coaching candidate. He joins Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase on their list of interview requests.

The others include Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Carolina Panthers DC Jeff Hafley, Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero.

The Steelers have submitted an interview request for 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak for their head coach vacancy, per source. pic.twitter.com/yjgYGfDFuy — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 15, 2026

The Steelers clearly have a type in their coaching search, looking at defensive minded coaches first. However, they aren't avoiding some of the best up-and-comers on the offensive side of the ball.

“There are a lot of things that go into being a successful coach,” Team President Art Rooney II said on what the team is looking for in a coach. “Number one, really, I think in my mind, is leadership and really trusting that this person can stand in front of your team day in and day out, and hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. So, that’s what’s most important.”

Kubiak's Background

Kubiak, who is the son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, is the offensive coordinator for the 49ers. He's spent his entire NFL career in San Francisco, starting as a defensive quality control coach in 2021 and becoming the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022.

In 2024, he became the passing game coordinator and then in 2025, was promoted to offensive coordinator, alongside head coach Kyle Shannahan.

The 37-year-old has helped develop Brock Purdy and keep the 49ers offensive attack strong, all while learning from one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, Shannahan.

Does Kubiak Have a Shot?

The Steelers love the "next best" coach. That's how they found Mike Tomlin, and it'll be how they plan to hrie their next leader. However, Kubiak has to be more than just a great play-caller to get the job in Pittsburgh.

With Tomlin leaving, the Steelers will look for a strong character and someone who can lead as well as they can call a game. Kubiak will need to showcase his ability to stand in front of a group and remain confident in order to be considered for Pittsburgh's opening.

Expect the Steelers to continue adding options to their interview list, but anyone out of San Francisco should get those looking for an offensive head coach excited.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers