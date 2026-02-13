Two Blockbuster Trades That Make Sense for Steelers’ Nick Herbig

PITTSBURGH -- There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker Nick Herbig. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, he's due a significant raise financially and a starting role in Pittsburgh.

The problem is that the Steelers have two other veteran edge rushers commanding huge salaries in addition to Herbig. Something has to give, and while it's not the organization's first choice to move the talented 24-year-old, Herbig's name will remain in trade talks.

But if a trade does happen, it has to be a blockbuster for the Steelers. Herbig has the most upside on the defensive side of the ball, and he could net the team a huge piece in return.

Another McCarthy Reunion

The Steelers' new coaching staff is littered with folks that McCarthy knows well. It's a defining characteristic of his staff, and it could be a factor in assembling the team's roster in 2026.

One player McCarthy has ties to is Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. McCarthy selected him during his first draft as head coach in Dallas, and since then he's become a top-tier pass-catcher.

Lamb has two more seasons on his current deal before there is a potential out, and he's owed just $26 million in 2026, compared to his $38 million salary cap hit. That would be the big trouble to solve, but it's a problem worth figuring out to have another superstar wide receiver at their disposal.

It would require some draft picks on the Steelers part to try and entice Dallas. How far would they be willing to go? I settle at two draft picks, a second and third rounder in the upcoming draft, and it nets the Steelers a new number one wide receiver.

Young Stud Swap with Atlanta

The Steelers have depth at the outside linebacker position, but they have a real need at the safety position. Even with DeShon Elliott returning, the team needs another safety to patrol the secondary alongside him.

The Atlanta Falcons had several impressive rookies on defense, two of which were finalists for the AP Rookie Defensive Player of the Year. Even with that, the Falcons may be without one of their top players in 2026 and need some assistance in their pass rush.

Which is why the Steelers should target standout Falcons safety Xavier Watts. The 24-year-old put together an absurd rookie year, recording 96 total tackles, defending 11 passes and recording five interceptions.

In return, the Falcons get a stud pass rusher who is still under contract. To make Atlanta feel like they won this deal, the Steelers move back 15 spots from the third to the fourth round in the upcoming draft. But the Steelers win by getting their new star safety.

