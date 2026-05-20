One Insider Just Doesn't Believe in Steelers' Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers, following the signing of Aaron Rodgers for the 2026 season, are now rostering four quarterbacks.

This is likely unsustainable, and one of the quarterbacks on the roster seems due to for either a trade or a cut in the coming weeks. Of the quarterbacks that could be cut, the two options are likely veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph or second-year former sixth-round selection Will Howard.

The current OTA period are pivotal for the two quarterbacks, as the decision will likely be made in part by their performances. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has made his guess, picking Rudolph to remain on the roster.

“I think Will Howard’s going to be the odd man out, unless someone gets injured,” Florio said. “You’ve got four guys. You need four guys for now. Go ahead, give him an opportunity… The thing that helps Mason Rudolph is, if Aaron Rodgers gets injured, who do you want to step in and play right away?"

Florio makes a strong point about the backup position, but it does not mention Allar as a possible backup. Allar's selection in the third round would make it seem that he would be in line to be the backup, but Rudolph is certainly more ready to do so at this point.

“If Aaron Rodgers gets a concussion check, if Aaron Rodgers does anything that keeps him out of the game, they need Mason Rudolph because he’s the guy that can walk right in and play." Florio said. "You’re otherwise rolling the dice with guys who have never played before… Rudolph’s the guy who plays in a pinch, Allar’s the guy you’re building for the future, Howard’s the guy who’s gonna be cut or traded.”

Where does the value lie?

It would be tough to get any sort of value out of Howard in a trade situation, considering his lack of playing time and his inability to move up to the backup spot the previous season. It is more than likely that his situation would end in a cut, which may work in his advantage. If the Steelers would be able to get some sort of capital out of a Rudolph trade, they might be more inclined to get a deal done.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA;Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up for a game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The most likely situation to occur would be the Steelers running with Rodgers, Howard and Allar in that order, but a lot of things can change between now and the season.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen