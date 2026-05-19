Steelers Cutting Drew Allar is Craziest Move Possible

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers invested their first third-round choice in the 2026 NFL Draft in Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. The decision to take the 22-year-old signal-caller was unsurprising, but the decision to take him with the 76th overall pick left many scratching their heads.

An easy take away from Allar’s third-round draft status is that the Steelers and their new head coach, Mike McCarthy, view him as the moldable quarterback prospect as opposed to second-year player Will Howard. Either way, the Steelers now have two young quarterbacks with upside, something they haven’t had in decades.

What’s even more of a guarantee is that the Steelers will keep both Allar and Howard on the roster when the 2026 season begins. So when Chris Simms tried to explain why the Steelers could cut the rookie after training camp, it might have been one of the most ill-informed statements he's ever made about the Pittsburgh club.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if it was the other way around,” he said on the NFL on NBC podcast. “For all the things you just said about Drew Allar. It’s raw. That’s why I couldn’t get behind the pick. I like the kid. He’s big. His arm is strong. But the throwing motion, the drops, the offense that he was in, it’s all bad. He could be so raw that they get through training camp and they go, they can’t make him the third either."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Will Actually Happen with the Steelers’ Quarterback Situation

One thing is for certain, and that is Drew Allar’s standing within the organization. Rest assured, there is no chance that the Steelers part with their new shiny toy.

The Steelers are putting all of their hopes and dreams in Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old signed a one-year contract to return to Pittsburgh, and it’s clear that McCarthy and company trust him, and only him, to lead this team back to the postseason.

That means Allar and Howard get another season to learn behind Rodgers, something they both desperately need.

The question then becomes, what happens if Rodgers gets hurt or falls off a cliff production-wise? For the Steelers, it means their season is over. It doesn’t matter who comes in off the bench, the Steelers' chances of winning any meaningful games with their other three QBs under center are slim-to-none.

Could Allar or Howard wind up being released, only to be re-signed to the practice squad? That is absolutely on the table. If the team prioritizes having experience backing up Rodgers, it means that Mason Rudolph's spot on the roster is secured.

Regardless of how you look at it, there is zero chance that the Steelers cut ties with a player they just used a third-round pick on. Any other case for it is simply too stupid to engage with.

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