How Steelers Must Approach QB Situation With Aaron Rodgers' Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers maintained their status quo despite questions about it when they signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

With that in mind, the Steelers will be going with the same quarterback they ran with last season, and Rodgers will enter this season at the age of 42, and will turn 43 by the conclusion of the season. Rodgers will continue to be the oldest player in the National Football League for the upcoming season.

He will now helm a quarterback room with plenty of youth in second-year quarterback Will Howard and rookie quarterback Drew Allar. While he will be the unquestioned starter due to his history, his talent and his lofty contract, the Steelers must be smart in how they utilize him.

Rodgers Must Be A Good Mentor

The Steelers, at the present moment, look as if they are pushing their quarterback situation to the 2027 season. While the 2027 quarterback class is expected to be quite good, the same expectations were held by this year's class, and that take aged quite terribly.

Therefore, the Steelers cannot rely on the quarterback class in the next NFL Draft to save them. If they operate well, they would do well for themselves by having Rodgers work towards helping teach the younger quarterbacks how to play in Mike McCarthy's offense.

Seeing as the Steelers have already begun the process of re-teaching Allar how to move as a quarterback, the young quarterbacks can certainly learn for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer that they will share a quarterback room with this coming season.

What Happens If He Doesn't?

If Rodgers does not adaquately mentor the young quarterbacks, it is possible that the Steelers end up in the same spot they have ended up every offseason from 2023 onward, with the team rolling the proverbial dice to see what they will end up doing at the position for the coming season. While the quarterback class is expected to be good in next year's draft, as stated before, it would be unwise for the team to have to rely on that possibility for the coming season.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers seem to always "figure it out", ending somewhere in the middle of the pack, so the worry is not that they will be in bad shape. The issue lies in when the team can find themselves to be competitive for a Super Bowl once again.

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