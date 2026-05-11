Steelers Had Challenge Waiting for Drew Allar at Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted no time challenging quarterback Drew Allar.

After practice on May 9, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that they purposefully ensured Allar was the only signal caller present at rookie minicamp as a means of pushing him and seeing how he responded to it.

"We did, and we pushed him," McCarthy said. "To go 35 snaps in a team drill, that's pushing it, but he handled it. We kind of gauged it yesterday to see how we'd work through it, and he's a big part of it."

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) stands on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allar, a third-round pick out of Penn State, believes the experience was an overall positive and a major learning experience for him as he begins his NFL career.

"I do think so, just because I was able to ask a ton of questions," Allar said. "Any time you can talk to Coach McCarthy one-on-one, especially when it's about quarterback play and fundamentals, I feel like I've grown a lot. I really just understand his philosophy a lot more the last two days."

Is Allar the QB of the Future for the Steelers?

Rookie quarterbacks naturally are going to generate more excitement from the fan base than any other position, regardless of where they were selected in the NFL Draft.

Allar, who was the No. 76 overall pick, arrives in Pittsburgh with added fanfare as a result of being labeled a first-round talent heading into the 2025 campaign before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, as well as his special arm talent. It doesn't hurt that he attended Penn State, either.

Though he has a lot of the innate tools any franchise would look for in a star quarterback with his arm and size, Allar's footwork, mechanics and ability to process defenses aren't near the level they need to be at in order for him to adequately play the position in the NFL.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With Aaron Rodgers appearing likely to re-sign with the Steelers, however, there isn't any real pressure on Allar to speed up his development process, or for the team to force him onto the field at a point in time where he isn't ready to play.

As was the case at rookie minicamp, the focus with Allar is rebuilding his mechanics and having him follow a plan to incrementally improve throughout the year while serving as Pittsburgh's No. 3, or perhaps even No. 2, quarterback.

He'll receive plenty of reps during the preseason, though he may have to go above and beyond if he wants to cast any sort of doubt into the Steelers' minds about selecting a signal caller early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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