Most Concerning Question Mark Steelers Face With Rookie Drew Allar

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Drew Allar has been an early star of rookie minicamp.

The third-rounder out of Penn State, whose footwork drills have drawn some negative reactions despite not warranting that sort of attention, was able to show off his rocket of an arm while also being the only quarterback present at rookie minicamp for the Steelers, thus enhancing his opportunity to work with the coaching staff.

There's no denying Allar's high ceiling and his potential to become Pittsburgh's next franchise quarterback, but there are some question marks surrounding him that may lead to the hype train being slowed just a little bit.

How is Allar Going to Develop?

The most promising aspect of Allar's profile as a prospect is that he has all of the tools that you can't teach a quarterback with his raw arm talent and size (6-foot-5).

On the flip side, the technical and intangible aspects of the position, such as his mechanics, footwork, poise and ability to process defenses, are a work in progress.

Allar, who was viewed as a first-round prospect heading into the 2025 campaign before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October, was arguably pound-for-pound the most talented signal caller in this year's draft besides the No. 1 overall pick in Fernando Mendoza.

It's a matter of putting all the pieces together, though, and while head coach Mike McCarthy has a track record of developing young quarterbacks, each case is different.

While the early returns on what's emerged from rookie minicamp regarding Allar's progress with his footwork and mechanics have been promising, he still has a lot to prove in that department and will need to show it off in a game setting, particularly during the preseason later this summer, before any real conclusions about his future can be drawn.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Will Allar Ever Get a Real Shot in Pittsburgh?

In some ways, Allar does control his own destiny with the Steelers.

If he can outperform Will Howard and Mason Rudolph throughout the offseason, assuming Aaron Rodgers will re-sign, than Allar could win the backup job and put himself in a spot where he'll have to be considered a real option to start for the team in 2027.

It also helps Allar's case that he was hand-picked by McCarthy and the rest of the current staff, unlike Howard.

A potential concern, though, is his level of opportunity to truly show what kind of player he is now and what he could become down the line if Rodgers is in the fold.

Sure, Allar's performance throughout OTAs, training camp and the preseason matters, and it matters a ton. Even if he passes all those tests, the 2027 quarterback class is setting up as one of the better groups in recent memory.

The true quality of that crop of prospects will remain unknown until the college football season is in full swing during the fall, but if the Steelers identify several signal callers they believe are long-term solutions, would Allar's presence on the roster really make them forgo selecting one of them if he hasn't played any meaningful snaps?

Because Rodgers looks primed to return, Pittsburgh likely won't have a full understanding of the type of talent Allar can be at the NFL level before next year's draft arrives, which could harm his chances of ever becoming the answer at quarterback for the team.

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