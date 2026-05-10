Drew Allar Already Turning Heads at Steelers Rookie Minicamp

It didn't take long for Drew Allar to make his presence known at Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp.

After practice concluded on the penultimate day of rookie minicamp on May 9, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Allar, the No. 76 overall pick, is starting off on the right foot with the Steelers.

"He made a good first impression," McCarthy said.

Allar's mechanics and footwork need an overhaul, and McCarthy is well aware of that fact while noting the work the coaching staff has done with him thus far to help remedy those issues.

"He is a physically gifted thrower of the football," McCarthy said. But he's no different than any other young quarterback that I've had the opportunity to work with. I mean, everybody teaches footwork a little bit differently. Everybody has a system of offense in how you tie your quarterback in the pass game... We were just able to adjust some fundamentals that we think will help."

Allar's Comments on Working with Coaching Staff

Allar understands that his game is a work in progress, and is focused on improving a little bit every single day while soaking up all the knowledge Pittsburgh's coaching staff bestows upon him as he continues to develop.

"I had to work through some stuff, but it's all in good spirit, and it's fun to be out here," Allar said. "Great coaching staff. I learned a lot the last two and a half days. It's been positive. I've got to take a step each day, doesn't matter where I was at yesterday, I've got to find a way to get better each day. I think coach (Tom) Arth, coach McCarthy and coach (Brian Angelichio) are going to do a really good job of helping me determine those goals and help me reach those goals."

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) stands on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

What Does Allar's Future with Steelers Look Like?

For as impressive as Allar has been at rookie minicamp while being the only quarterback present, meaning he took all 35 snaps during the team portion of practice, he is still just a raw talent at this stage.

His arm jumps off the film, giving him a strong base to build off of, but just about every other aspect of his game is unrefined.

That's why the focus in the early stages of his Steelers career is on patching up the intangibles. If Allar could ever refine his mechanics and footwork while taking steps forward in the mental aspects of the game, including his poise and ability to read defenses, he could blossom into a franchise signal caller.

He's unlikely to play any meaningful snaps as a rookie, especially with it appearing as though Aaron Rodgers is on the precipice of re-signing with the team, but taking advantage of every single practice rep and turning that into a strong performance once the preseason arrives will set him up for success moving into 2027.

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