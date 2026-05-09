Three Players Who Impressed at 2026 Steelers Rookie Minicamp

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers held the 2026 rookie minicamp down at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, giving the next group of future stars a chance to show their work.

The Steelers hosted 16 of their rookies that they signed via the NFL Draft or as undrafted free agents, 12 veterans looking for a chance to prove they still deserve a look at and then 13 tryout players who are proving their worth, despite being passed over in the draft and as UDFAs.

Pittsburgh had these 41 players work in their different position groups and show the coaches what they can do on the field right in front of them, most of them for the first time.

The Steelers had three players stand out amongst the rest during rookie minicamp, with great promise coming from their offensive talent.

WR Germie Bernard (Alabama, Second-Round Pick)

The Steelers took their wide receiver in the second round in Germie Bernard out of Alabama, and he looked just as bit as advertised .

Bernard isn't the most physically imposing wide receiver, standing 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, but he has many qualities that show he should help the Steelers drastically next season.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

He displayed great speed off the snap, made his cuts and moves with precision and quickness and also showed good work with his hands, making for an easy target throughout the day.

Bernard also looked less like a rookie and more of an NFL veteran, with great knowledge of the game and a savviness to his movements on the field.

The Steelers will love to use Bernard in a number of scenarios, and this rookie minicamp was a great reason as to why they will do so.

RB/WR Eli Heidenreich (Navy, Seventh Round)

Eli Heidenreich was an interesting selection from the Steelers in the seventh round, as not many people know exactly where to put the Mt. Lebanon High School graduate.

Heidenreich played in a triple-option offense at Navy, where he was mostly a slotback, focusing on catching, blocking and running.

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

His time during Steelers rookie minicamp saw him display great speed and movement to take advantage of holes the offensive line created during 11-on-11 drills.

Heidenreich didn't really show off his receiving skills, where he set career program records at Navy in receiving yards (1,994) and receiving touchdowns (19), but his speed and quickness should play well if they ask him to serve that role as well.

What was most encouraging was the Heidenreich showed that he belongs on at the practice squad on the Steelers and that his versatility should make him someone they can rely on in different situations throughout 2026.

QB Drew Allar (Penn State, Third Round)

There was much commotion around whether the Steelers taking quarterback Drew Allar in the third round made sense and if he could actually become a decent player in the NFL.

Allar had come off a disappointing campaign at Penn State, where he didn't live up to expectations , saw head coach James Franklin get fired and also suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The new Steelers quarterback had the most work of any player at rookie minicamp and was the sole player at the position there.

Allar worked through individual drills with different Steelers coaches, including head coach Mike McCarthy, who will work extensively with him this year to make him into the quarterback they envision him becoming.

His work during the drills showed improvement from his time at Penn State, but still some growing pains, as it'll take time for him to really adjust to playing in the NFL.

What Allar did really well was leading the offense in the 11-on-11 drills, making great throws to his receivers, getting the ball out on time and displaying composure necessary at this level.

It wasn't the cleanest of showings for the young quarterback, but he has what it takes to show that he has gotten better and will continue to do so through to training camp.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!