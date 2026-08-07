Steelers Close Training Camp Practice Due to Weather

The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed training camp to the fans for a day.

Ahead of practice on August 7, the Steelers have announced that fans will not be able to view practice due to inclement weather currently in the area of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

.@MySaintVincent will be closed today for fans due to inclement weather currently in the area. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 7, 2026

It is the first open practice of the summer that fans will not be allowed to attend. The team will return for their Saturday Night Lights practice tomorrow.

Instead of practicing on the outdoor fields, Pittsburgh will instead turn to the new indoor facility at Saint Vincent College, the Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center.

The Steelers are currently in their second week of training camp and will open the preseason against the Green Bay Packers on August 13, which they'll host at Acrisure Stadium. Kick-off time is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

After taking on Green Bay, Pittsburgh will then take on the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on August 21.

The Steelers' preseason finale will take place on the road against the Buffalo Bills at their new Highmark Stadium on August 27 with a kick-off time of 7:00 p.m. EST.

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