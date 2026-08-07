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Steelers Close Training Camp Practice Due to Weather

The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed training camp practice because of inclement weather.
Jack Markowski|
Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Nick Herbig (51), T.J. Watt (90) and Alex Highsmith (56) participate in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Nick Herbig (51), T.J. Watt (90) and Alex Highsmith (56) participate in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed training camp to the fans for a day.

Ahead of practice on August 7, the Steelers have announced that fans will not be able to view practice due to inclement weather currently in the area of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

It is the first open practice of the summer that fans will not be allowed to attend. The team will return for their Saturday Night Lights practice tomorrow.

Instead of practicing on the outdoor fields, Pittsburgh will instead turn to the new indoor facility at Saint Vincent College, the Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center.

The Steelers are currently in their second week of training camp and will open the preseason against the Green Bay Packers on August 13, which they'll host at Acrisure Stadium. Kick-off time is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

After taking on Green Bay, Pittsburgh will then take on the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on August 21.

The Steelers' preseason finale will take place on the road against the Buffalo Bills at their new Highmark Stadium on August 27 with a kick-off time of 7:00 p.m. EST.

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Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

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