Steelers Suffer Multiple Injuries at Training Camp

It was a busy day on the injury front at training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After having a relatively healthy first week of camp, multiple Steelers have gone down with injuries at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

From Brandin Echols to Max Iheanachor and Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh's list of injuries has grown exponentially over the past 24 hours or so.

Echols' Ankle Ailment

Echols suffered his ankle injury during a passing drill where he was covering Roman Wilson.

He limped off the field after being checked on and went to the sideline, where he took over his helmet. Echols later had a wrap on his ankle and did not return to practice from there. There's no update on his status or the nature of his injury as of yet.

Considering Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Kent all opened training camp on the PUP list, Pittsburgh had already been dealing with a slew of injuries at the cornerback position even before Echols went down.

The Steelers have depth options such as D'Shawn Jamison and Doneiko Slaughter who can continue to step in and take on enhanced opportunities, but it's still worrying that the Steelers are down so many players at corner.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iheanachor's Situation

Iheanachor suffered his injury early on in practice during the first team period.

He left the field and was being examined by trainers around the shoulder/neck area on the sideline before eventually heading back to the locker room under his own power.

It's a blow for the first-round rookie, who had been excelling during the opening days of camp, though the hope is that he avoided a major injury.

Iheanachor had inserted himself into the conversation to win the starting right tackle job, and it remains to be seen when he'll be back on the field in Latrobe.

Heidenreich Out for Entirety of Practice

Rookie running back Eli Heidenreich was not in pads and thus did not participate throughout the entirety of Pittsburgh's practice. The nature of his injury also has yet to be disclosed.

The seventh-rounder and hometown kid was listed as the fifth-team running back next to Travis Homer on the team's first depth chart while not receiving a ton of reps over the course of the first few practices this summer.

Heidenreich's versatility is a huge plus, though his chances of making the 53-man roster are only going to continue to dwindle if he has to miss any more time considering where he stands in the chain of command at running back.

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