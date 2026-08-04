Steelers Release Statement After Aaron Rodgers' Comments

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was the center of attention in the sports world this week after making some controversial comments on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers repeatedly called Fauci a "coward" throughout the show.

"I'm going to plead the fifth," Rodgers said. "Like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci. Absolute coward. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon, and you pleaded over a hundred times at the White House?"

""How much time did the network spend on that? How much time did they spend on my responses every week? On my vaccination status? On Taylor and Travis' wedding? Did they do even a minute on Tony Fauci," he added.

He then turned his attention to ESPN, calling out the network for not covering the Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel scandal.

"Then there is another scandal this offseason involving a voter for MVP, for coach of the year -- how much time did your network spend? Where's your camera?"

Because of his comments, the Steelers gave WTAE's Andrew Stockey a comment about the matter.

"Discussions around culture and politics can bring differing perspectives, and our players are entitled to their own personal views," Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten said in an email. "With respect to that, I am certain there are a variety of opinions on many topics within our locker room."

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in a practice session at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers has remained pretty under the radar this year, keeping himself out of the public eye as much as possible.

That may be changing, though, as he told the McAfee show that he'd like to make appearances a little more than he's been.

"I don't get to do this show as much as I would like to do," Rodgers said.

The Steelers seem comfortable with the way Rodgers handles himself, and with his history of speaking his mind, it's no surprise comments like these were made. Pittsburgh itself will probably let this pass over and not say anything about the situation, but if Rodgers is headed back to the McAfee Show, maybe there are a few more times this season where the team will be releasing a statement about his comments.

As for now, the attention at Saint Vincent College is on football. And for Rodgers, it's about developing an offense that he can lead to a Super Bowl in his final run in the NFL. Whether or not that run includes the McAfee Show will be determined later on.

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