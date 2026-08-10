Steelers Could Strike at New QB Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback problem. Right now, they have four roster candidates that head coach Mike McCarthy would love to keep in 2026. But McCarthy doesn't typically keep four quarterbacks, and there isn't a real strong feel he's going to do this season.

So, unless he's ready to put someone on the practice squad, the answer is to trade Mason Rudolph, Will Howard or Drew Allar. Really, Rudolph or Howard. And the Detroit Lions just became a team to watch.

The Lions are now looking for a backup to Jared Goff after Teddy Bridgewater informed the team that he was stepping away from football, likely retiring from the National Football League. The Lions signed for Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs after the news, but it's not a lock that Dobbs will be QB2 in Detroit this season.

The Lions are searching for their next veteran backup, and the Steelers have two options.

Would Steelers Trade Mason Rudolph or Will Howard?

Which of the two they'd trade is up for debate, but it's hard to say the Steelers wouldn't trade either quarterback. However, they may be showing their hand (or trying to play the game) on which they'd prefer to move.

"Mason Rudolph, I can't tell you how pleased I am with him," McCarthy told media at training camp when asked which players are standing out. He then went on to explain how Rudolph is thriving with the team's quarterback school.

Who he's yet to mention Howard. And since the beginning of camp, the only headline about the head coach and the second-year quarterback is when Howard went from taking second-team reps at OTAs and minicamp to third-team reps at training camp.

So, either McCarthy really does like Rudolph and Howard is on the verge of being the odd man out, or the head coach is playing a game to hype up Rudolph to be moved before the regular season.

At this point in the summer, trades are a real thing to talk about. The Steelers have seen plenty of their roster and are probably starting to put together the 53 players they plan to keep. If they are thinking about their quarterback depth chart, they're certainly thinking about what they'd like to do with anyone who won't make the cut.

The Steelers may not be making the phone call, but if they get it, it's hard to say they won't talk. For the first time this offseason, a quarterback trade may be possible for Pittsburgh.

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