Mason Rudolph Isn't Changing for Steelers QB Battle

Mason Rudolph isn't approaching his status, or workload, as the Pittsburgh Steelers' backup quarterback to open training camp any differently than he would if he were entrenched further down the depth chart.

After the first practice of the summer at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Rudolph stated that he values getting in reps whenever and wherever he can get them and that his role has never changed his mindset.

"I love getting any reps I can get, that's how I’ve been treated my whole career," Rudolph said. "Any rep you can get in an NFL training camp is special, and you work so hard for those all offseason your whole life. I've never cared whether it's two, three, fours, you know, treating the rep like it's a game rep is the most important thing.”

When asked about how he's handled Will Howard and Drew Allar approaching him for leadership or guidance at such an early stage in their respective careers, Rudolph explained how all three of them have gone through similar phases in terms of their roles while also touching on the strength of their relationships with one another.

“All three of us have been the freshman in college, the freshman in high school, the older guy, the starter in college, so we’ve all been in different roles throughout our years as quarterbacks,” Rudolph said. “That takes care of itself. Your play speaks louder than how you handle a rotation. They’re just two great guys, and are awesome to have in the quarterback room.”

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Rudolph Going to Remain QB2 for Steelers?

The longstanding assumption this offseason has been that Howard would come out on top in the race for the No. 2 quarterback job while Allar handles the No. 3 duties at the position as a rookie.

As such, Rudolph was viewed as either a trade or cut candidate who would find himself as the odd man out amidst somewhat of a youth movement behind Aaron Rodgers in Mike McCarthy's first year as Pittsburgh's head coach.

With Rudolph handling the backup role to open training camp, however, which includes taking the first-team reps Rodgers isn't to open camp, it's hard not to view him as the leader over Howard.

Could that change within a matter of weeks? Undoubtedly. The Steelers simply have more of a vested interest in holding onto Howard for as long as they can to accurately dictate whether or not he's a long-term piece, whether that's as a backup or potentially even a starter down the line.

The organization sent a strongly-worded message by placing him behind a reliable, proven veteran in Rudolph, perhaps with an intention of lighting a fire under the second-year signal caller and handing him some extra motivation to go above and beyond over the next month or so before final roster cuts.

Because Howard hasn't taken a single snap in either the preseason or regular season, however, with the same being true for Allar, it's possible that McCarthy and his staff will value having a high-floor option with real NFL experience in Rudolph should Rodgers miss any time this year.

It won't necessarily be easy for Howard to surpass Rudolph either because of how steady the latter is, even if he doesn't have much of a ceiling, creating even more suspense as to who will ultimately take home the backup job.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!