Not Will Howard's Job: Checking in on Steelers QB Battle

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers probably know their QB2 this season, but they're not shutting down any competition just yet. Even if there's a clear leader amongst the group.

"Mason Rudolph, I can't tell you how pleased I am with him," that's what Mike McCarthy answered when asked which players are impressing him the most at training camp.

"I just think that quarterbacks play a while in this league, so the experience that he's gained, I think, is incredibly valuable to us. But the footwork is different. So, any time you ask an experienced player to change footwork or things like that and his fundamentals, and he's doing a really nice job. [The] throws are better than I knew. Just like anything in the quarterback room, you really don't know until you stand next to them or you're out there on the field, really how each guy throws the ball. There's always examples. Mason was kind of the first one for me, having a chance to work with those guys in the quarterback school."

It's never been clearer that the Steelers' quarterback battle to back up Aaron Rodgers had a leader. Rudolph came into camp after taking only third-team reps during OTAs and minicamp, and was declared the second-team quarterback by McCarthy. Since then, he's led all of the backups in drills, stepping out before both Will Howard and Drew Allar, and not giving up the lead even a little.

Will Howard Isn't Gaining Ground

For a moment, Howard looked like the best of the three at training camp. He was being more aggressive with the football and finding completions in tight windows down the field.

At the same time, he was turning the ball over more than Rudolph or Allar, and that seems to be becoming more of a theme for the second-year QB. As time progresses, Howard's exciting passes are quieting down and his inconsistent ones are becoming more normal.

Meanwhile, Rudolph is carrying himself with a swagger that he's already been here and done that, and that he may be able to grow more under McCarthy.

Allar isn't involved in the QB2 competition.

Howard is seemingly falling further behind in the competition, to the point that Rudolph may be running away with it before the first preseason game. Now, things can change if Howard steals the show against the Green Bay Packers, but that's no easy task for a player who will be playing his first NFL game.

Right now, it's Rudolph's job to lose and McCarthy doesn't seem to be seeing anything negative from the guy. So, heading into the final week of training camp, it sure looks like it's Rudolph, Howard and Allar in that order, with a gap between Rudolph and the other two.

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