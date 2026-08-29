Steelers Cut Two More Players Including Former First-Round Pick

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving closer to their 53-man roster, waiving two more players before the NFL's final cutdown deadline on Aug. 30.

The Steelers announced that wide receiver Levi Wentz and linebacker Jamin Davis have both been waived. They are the 12th and 13th players to be cut by Pittsburgh following their first-round of cuts after their preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While Davis was a later signing, both players spent the entire summer with the Steelers, competing during training camp and all three preseason games. Davis signed after OTAs and minicamp, with Wentz being with the team during every phase of the offseason. At times, both players flashed, but nothing ever felt likely for either to make the 53-man roster.

At wide receiver, Wentz had a few standout days, but the competition didn't even seem real for most of training camp. DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen have felt like the six wideouts Pittsburgh will keep since day one, leaving almost no room for anyone to sneak their way onto the team.

As for Davis, he played with Patrick Graham in Las Vegas last season, so there was some hope coming into the summer. While he could've forced a competition with Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison, once Elandon Roberts signed, the room felt complete.

The Steelers need to finalize their 53-man team by 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 30.

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