Predicting Steelers Starting Lineup Against Bills

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Buffalo Bills in their preseason finale. Both teams enter the game with different goals and needs to address.

For the Steelers, it's about making those final roster decisions. Right now, there are roughly 60 to 65 players who have put on a performance worthy of being on the 53-man roster. Head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff have to make the difficult choices to get the roster to the regular season.

If the coaching staff is lucky, this preseason finale can help them decide. McCarthy let it be known that everyone is available to play, but what will that look like come kick-off? When the Steelers take the field in Buffalo, here's what the offense and defense will look like.

Quarterback - Will Howard

Why would McCarthy differ in the final preseason game? Howard performed like any young quarterback would in his first start, but it was still an unimpressive showing. Putting him out there again as the starter is a win-win. If he succeeds, he justifies the team keeping four quarterbacks or boosts his trade value in the coming days. If he flounders, the Steelers have all the more reason to cut him and secure their quarterback room.

Running Back - Kaleb Johnson

Johnson is on the outside looking in, and his only hope is that he gets carries early and breaks off a big play. It's unlikely, but it's his last hope. Lew Nichols is also a contender to start, and much closer to the roster.

Fullback - Riley Nowakowski

The rookie has been majorly impressive in his first preseason, and he will get the starting nod once more.

Tight End - Robert Tonyan, Jaheim Bell

The Steelers should be cautious at tight end, opting to preserve their top duo of Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. That leaves Robert Tonyan and Jaheim Bell as the top guys at the position, plus guys like Lance Moore and Lake McRee getting their final reps of the preseason.

Wide Receiver - Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen

This trio makes up the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart, and they will get the chance to shine in the preseaosn finale. Kaden Wetjen is the x-factor here. Is his roster spot secured? Or, is he fighting for his roster life?

Offensive Line - Dylan Cook, Spencer Anderson, Ryan McCollum, Brock Hoffman, Broderick Jones

The offensive line is the biggest area of concern heading into the regular season. The right side of the line is still up for grabs. If rookie Max Iheanachor plays, he might earn the starting right tackle job quickly. Meanwhile, Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman are still in competition for the starting right guard job and backup center Ryan McCollum is far from a roster lock. Each player along the line needs to play well against the Bills to earn their place on the roster and restore confidence.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle - Yahya Black, Derrick Harmon, Gabe Rubio

A trio of youngsters on the defensive line will headline this group. Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black can still use every rep they can possibly get, while recent sixth-round pick Gabe Rubio has made quite the first impression.

Expect the Steelers to come out in nickel, meaning there will only be two down defensive linemen. Those two will be Black and Harmon. But when the Steelers first come out in their 3-4 base defense, expect Rubio to be the extra man.

Edge Rusher - Jamin Davis, Jack Sawyer

There is not a single reason the Steelers should play their top trio of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. Jack Sawyer can use the snaps and Jamin Davis is playing for a spot on the practice squad or another NFL franchise.

Inside Linebacker - Carson Bruener, Cole Holcomb

Carson Bruener has looked like a breakout player in year two, going from just a special teams addition to a guy who can feasibly backup the top guys while contributing on fourth down.

Veteran Cole Holcomb finds himself on the roster bubble after Elandon Roberts was brought in. Holcomb's spot on the NFL roster might be gone, but he can earn it back against the Bills.

Cornerback - Daylen Everette, D'Shawn Jamison, Doneiko Slaughter

After missing the second preseason game, rookie Daylen Everette should receive a ton of playing time. Doneiko Slaughter is still pushing for a roster spot, and the same can be said for Jamison. All three are looking for strong performances to cap off their preseason.

Safety - Robert Spears-Jennings, Rayshawn Jenkins

This is likely the backup safety duo for the regular season, should the Steelers enter with four. The tandem gets a long run in the first half before guys like Jack Henderson sub in.

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