Steelers Star Challenges Anthony Joshua After Jake Paul Fight

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington is tossing his hat in the ring to take on maybe the most famous boxer in the world. After watching Anthony Joshua defeat Jake Paul by knockout, Washington shared his thoughts, saying he could take on Joshua with time to train.

Writing on his Instagram story, Washington said he could beat Joshua if given a year to train.

"Give me a year and I'll beat Anthony Joshua no bs," Washington wrote.

Darnell Washington's Instagram

Joshua defeated Paul in the sixth round by TKO, breaking Paul's jaw in two places and defeating the YouTube star with ease, despite the match going longer than anticipated.

"The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down and hurt him," Joshua said after the fight. "…It took a little bit longer than expected. But, the right hand finally found its destination.

Maybe his next fight is Washington?

Now, the Steelers tight end has been boxing for some time and has made that known throughout his career. He also stands 6-foot-7, 300-plus pounds and is able to outrun professional football players while also blocking 300-pound defenders.

His resume on the football field is pretty impressive, but that may not mean he's ready to take on the former two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion. Even if he had a year to train.

But in the NFL, "never say never" rings true all the time. So, maybe Washington can shock the world with one battle against the boxer who's 29-4 all-time and who not so long ago defeeated Francis Ngannou.

Steelers Wouldn't Like Washington Fighting

As much excitement as Washington would generate fighting and preparing to fight Joshua in a boxing match, the Steelers probably wouldn't be big fans of the situation.

Washington has emerged as the Steelers' top tight end this season, despite the team giving contracts to Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith. The former third-round pick out of Georgia has become their go-to as a blocker but has also formed a connection with Aaron Rodgers in the passing game.

With some vicious stiff arms this season, the 6-foot-7 athlete has become a name known around the NFL, and seems to just be getting rolling in his third season.

Pittsburgh probably has plans for Washington well beyond the 2025 season, meaning they'll want him to be training on the football field and not in the boxing ring. Especially if that means he's facing someone most of the sports world just watched knock out Jake Paul.

