Five Bold Predictions for Steelers NFL Draft: WR Waits

Finally, at long last, the 2026 NFL Draft has arrived for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the league.

The Steelers are fascinating this year because of the fact that they're holding 12 picks and are among a small group of teams that could look to move up in the first round as a result.

Anything can happen on the North Shore as Pittsburgh hosts the draft for the first time since 1947. With that, here are five bold predictions for the Steelers as they head into the event.

Steelers Don't Take WR Until Third Round

It wouldn't be the smartest decision in the world, but it wouldn't be overly surprising if the Steelers don’t take a wide receiver in either of the first two rounds and then double-dip in the third or take one in the third and then one in the fourth round as well.

With a huge need along the offensive line, specifically at left tackle, Pittsburgh could target the likes of Spencer Fano, Max Iheanachor, Kadyn Proctor, Blake Miller or even Olaivavega Ioane at guard, among others, at No. 21 or look to trade up considering a run on offensive linemen is supposedly anticipated on Day 1.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero stated on the "Rich Eisen Show" that he believes Miami quarterback Carson Beck will come off the board in the second round with a chance to sneak into the end of the first, and because the Steelers have documented interest in him, maybe they're the team to watch with him.

From there, if Pittsburgh does prioritize the offensive line and potentially adds a signal caller before the second round ends, than the attention would go towards bringing in two receivers late on Day 2 and/or early on Day 3.

Secondary Isn't Addressed Before Day 3

This isn't as spicy as the receiver take, especially because the secondary isn't nearly as much of a roster hole as wide receiver, quarterback or the offensive line is.

Regardless, the general consensus has been that the Steelers would select a cornerback or safety, perhaps both, across the first three rounds of the draft.

Going hand-in-hand with the wide receiver prediction, Pittsburgh's focus will be on adding to its secondary with its seven Day 3 picks.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) looks on before a play during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers Do Not Trade Any Players During Draft

Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson reported on the idea of the Steelers trading an EDGE rusher, particularly Nick Herbig or Alex Highsmith, during the draft, with their names "floating around front offices".

Though a potential roster crunch could be coming depending on how many picks the team makes, they don't have any reason to deal Highsmith or Herbig, who is in line for an extension, unless they're blown out of the water by an offer.

Because Pittsburgh doesn't need any additional selections this year and instead is likely looking to add 2027 picks in any trade involving an EDGE rusher, which opposing teams might not be open to, both Highsmith and Herbig will remain on the roster through the draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Only Trades Up Once

Though the Steelers are in prime position to wheel and deal with their 12 picks, it'll end up making just one splash on the trade front.

It could come in the first round if the organization has a particular offensive linemen in mind or even if one of the top wide receivers drops further than expected, or it may happen towards the beginning of Day 2.

No matter when it transpires, though, that move will represent the only time Pittsburgh utilizes its deep arsenal of selections to slide up the board this year.

Omar Khan Breaks a Trend

Since taking over for Kevin Colbert as the Steelers' general manager following the 2022 NFL Draft, each of Omar Khan's three first-round picks have been players that the team brought in for top-30 visits in Broderick Jones (2023), Troy Fautanu (2024) and Derrick Harmon (2025).

Due in part to the sheer amount of offensive linemen that could hear their name called during the first round, however, Pittsburgh will take one it didn't host on a pre-draft visit either at No. 21 or wherever it picks upon moving up.

The only Day 1 prospects at the position, unless Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge makes a late surge, that the Steelers hosted were Ioane and Fano. The former has some momentum as a potential top-15 pick, with the New York Giants (No. 10) and Baltimore Ravens (No. 14) both profiling as perfect fits for him, while the latter may benefit from Francis Mauigoa's herniated disc in his back and go earlier than anticipated.

In that case, Iheanachor, Miller and Proctor would be among the top names to watch for Pittsburgh, as would a pair of possible fallers in Georgia's Monroe Freeling and Mauigoa, though both are still unlikely to be available at No. 21.

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