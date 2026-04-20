Steelers Get Bad Broderick Jones News Just Before NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers received a disheartening injury update regarding the status of their starting left tackle as they get ready to begin voluntary minicamp.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Broderick Jones has suffered a setback in his recovery from a season-ending neck injury that he sustained in Week 12 last year, and he is set to be evaluated to determine his potential availability for both training camp and the beginning of the 2026 campaign.

"Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season, and is scheduled to be examined this week to determine whether he will be ready for training camp and/or the start of the season, per league sources," Schefter wrote on X.

Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season, and is scheduled to be examined this week to determine whether he will be ready for training camp and/or the start of the season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/o4tq7lazgc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2026

What is Jones' Future in Pittsburgh?

A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Jones has never quite settled in at the professional level.

After an uneven rookie season in which he started 11 of the team's 17 games, with a majority of his reps coming at right tackle, he nearly found himself out of a job in 2024 after Pittsburgh selected Troy Fautanu in the first round of that year's draft.

With Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle, Jones and Fautanu were set to split reps at right tackle in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Fautanu gained the edge after Jones committed three penalties on a single drive, but the former suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice the following week, handing the latter the starting role for the remainder of the campaign.

Jones moved back to left tackle, where he played in college, in 2025 after Moore Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, and he had some ups and downs before sustaining his neck injury.

Now, with his fifth-year option a near lock to be turned down by the Steelers, Jones' future with the organization is in serious jeopardy.

What Are the Steelers' Plans at Left Tackle?

If Jones isn't able to make an adequate recovery in time for the regular season, Dylan Cook is the likely leader in the clubhouse to start at left tackle, at least among the current options on the Steelers' roster.

With 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and significant needs on the left side of the offensive line, including at guard, however, perhaps Pittsburgh will use its first-round pick at No. 21 overall on the position and then focus on addressing its other holes on Days 2 and 3.

The Steelers may have taken a tackle regardless of Jones' status, but his injury situation could further motivate them to do so later this week.

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