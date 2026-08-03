Steelers' First-Round Rookie Starting to Shine

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have landed an absolute stud with their most recent first-round draft pick. The organization selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor with the 21st overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, and it was understandably met with some resistance. After all, Iheanachor came with limited experience in the game of football, and that rawness made some feel like he was a project for the organization to undertake.

If Iheanachor is a project, consider the Steelers ahead of schedule. In the first two weeks of camp, there hasn't been a more impressive offensive lineman than the rookie tackle.

That's why the Steelers have given the rookie more and more opportunities at camp. During the most recent day of practice, the first time the players donned pads, Iheanachor once again sent the message that he is a legitimate threat to start at right tackle in 2026.

"I think today went well," he told Steelers On SI. "Going back, got to assess the film and find the little things I can work on."

Iheanachor Might be Steelers' Top Tackle

Entering camp, the right tackle position belonged and was securely attached to veteran Dylan Cook. The former undrafted lineman came out of nowhere in 2025 to secure the left tackle position down the stretch.

But through the first six practices of training camp, Cook's spot is anything but solid. He's had strong moments, but he's also been served his lunch going against the powerful edge rushers.

Iheanachor, however, has not only held up, he's succeeded. The team worked in a ton of individual position drills at their most recent practice, and a one-on-one drill made Iheanachor stand out in a big way.

Offensive linemen went up against defensive linemen and edge rushers, which meant Iheanachor went up against Jack Sawyer, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, and, of course, T.J. Watt.

The results were impressive. He and Sawyer battled several times, and he kept the second-year linebacker away from the quarterback each time. His biggest showing came against Watt. Watt tried to hit him with a swim move to the inside, but Iheanachor's feet stayed under him, and he kept Watt in front for the rest of the rep.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teammates Taking Notice of Iheanachor's Talent

The talent on the field is hard to miss. The coaches are noticing it, as evidenced by his opportunities with the first-team offense, and so is the rest of the fanbase.

Ask Iheanachor's teammates, and they will tell you the same thing. Starting guard Mason McCormick complimented the rookie tackle after a recent practice.

"He's got a good base about him. He's a big strong kid," he told reporters. "And he's eager to get better, which is a big, big thing."

The Steelers have to love what they've seen so far, and it's just the beginning. As McCormick points out, he has the drive to get better, and the rest of the NFL should look out as Iheanachor progresses at a rapid pace.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!