What Steelers Are Getting in Max Iheanachor

With their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 21 overall, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

Though the Steelers intended to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon before the Philadelphia Eagles took him after trading up to No. 20 with the Dallas Cowboys, Iheanachor is an exciting addition who has some of the most upside of any player at his position in the entire class.

He's a work in progress, and there's a chance he's not ready to start by the time Week 1 rolls around, but Iheanachor has the type of traits every offensive line coach dreams about.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Positives in Iheanachor's Profile

Any discussion about Iheanachor has to start with his athleticism.

His 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine was tied for the second-best time among all offensive linemen at the event, and his 1.73-second 10-yard shuttle tied for the fourth-best time at the position.

Iheanachor's movement skills are special, especially considering he stands just a shade under 6-foot-6 at 321 pounds. He can make up a ton of ground and is quick in his kick slide while also showing the ability to climb to the second level and pull with general ease.

Because of how fluid and light he is on his feet, Iheanachor is skilled at sealing off the edge and cutting off pass rushers. On a related note, he can be a real weapon in the zone run game and isn't afraid to mix it up either.

You simply can't teach the innate athletic tools Iheanachor has, and they could end carrying him a long way for the Steelers.

Where Iheanachor Has Room to Improve

Iheanachor didn't begin playing football until attending East Los Angeles College, a junior college, in 2021.

As such, his technique has lagged behind a bit. Iheanachor has to gain a better understanding of how to play with leverage, and his hands need a good amount of work in terms of placement and timing.

The good news for Pittsburgh in that regard is that he has a strong anchor and has pretty powerful hands, so it's just a means of bringing it all together through coaching.

Iheanachor will continue to grow with experience, and the Steelers have a good infrastructure for him with James Campen as the offensive line coach and Jahri Evans as an assistant.

He's not a finished project, as previously mentioned, but it shouldn't take long for Iheanachor to become a staple at tackle for Pittsburgh.

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