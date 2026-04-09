Steelers Might Actually Trade T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few players people are wondering about when it comes to potential offseason trades. Once in a while, the names T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will be brought into the conversation. This time, it may be something to listen to.

Speaking with fans in his weekly chat, Pittsburgh Steelers insider Gerry Dulac hinted that an outside linebacker trade could be something the Steelers consider. And when asked if backup Nick Herbig was the name to watch, he made it clear that it's likely someone ahead of him on the depth chart.

"I think the trade would involve someone ahead of him," Dulac wrote.

That leaves Watt and Highsmith.

Now, it's time to talk about who's more likely and what the trade would consist of.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Most Likely Trade Name

If the Steelers were going to move on from Watt or Highsmith, Highsmith is the more likely name to be dealt. Despite being under 30 and having a much more affordable contract than Watt, Highsmith isn't the face of the franchise.

Pittsburgh still values Watt as a future Hall of Famer who is the difference maker between being average and elite in the NFL. The Steelers have also won from the edge rusher position and Watt remains one of the best in the league, so chances are, they aren't moving on from him.

However, you can never rule anything out. If the Steelers got an offer they could not refuse, they'd have to consider it. And while they'd likely get a decent trade return for Highsmith, Watt is still a first-round value in the NFL, and anyone trading for him would have to give up a first-round pick.

That would go a long way in trying to find the team's next franchise quarterback in 2027.

Alex Highsmith's Trade Price

Chances are, the Steelers could get a second-round pick for Highsmith. He was probably their best edge rusher in 2025 when healthy, and with two years left and only a $20 million and $21 million cap hit the next two years, teams will view him as a cheap option who's a top 10 edge rusher in the NFL.

A second-round pick is still very intriguing for a team that's looking to stack picks in 2027. And here's the one thing to believe in all of this - the trade would be for 2027.

If the Steelers do move Watt or Highsmith, it's hard to see it happening during the NFL Draft. Instead, they'd likely do it afterward, benefitting them a year later.

That moves Herbig into a starting role and allows Jack Sawyer to take a step up as a backup and continue his develop. A plan that looks simple on paper, and may be so simple the Steelers believe it could work.

Right now, Watt or Highsmith are actually on the table. And the Steelers could make another splash move before the end of the offseason.

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