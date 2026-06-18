Steelers Five Best Contracts in 2026

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an impressive offseason. From their work to begin the new NFL league year, through free agency and the NFL Draft, and the last few weeks of the offseason, the Steelers have improved.

One of the ways the Steelers have impressed the most is their contract work. They were aggressive to begin free agency, and they followed that up with a few contract extensions and restructurings that really took their offseason from fine to great.

There have been some not so great deals and the salary cap situation isn’t perfect. Despite this, the Steelers have a few contracts on the books that are worth celebrating, and these five stand out as the best deals for the team in 2026.

5. Michael Pittman Jr. - Two-Year, $35 million extension ($17.5 million average annual salary)

The Steelers hit two home runs regarding Michael Pittman Jr. The first is they landed him for essentially nothing, moving back 16 spots in the sixth and seventh rounds to land him.

Secondly, they negotiated a comfortable contract extension that both compensates him fairly and keeps the Steelers’ salary cap situation manageable. It was a huge move from the organization, and it feels like the dividends are just beginning to show.

4. Chris Boswell - Four-year, $28 million ($7 million average annual salary)

The best kicker in football deserves the highest pay, it really is that simple for Chris Boswell and the Steelers. They rewarded the veteran with a new deal that ties him for the highest annual salary of any kicker in the NFL. It’s well earned and he will be essential once again in 2026.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

3. Nick Herbig - Four-Year, $100 million ($25 million average annual salary)

The Steelers’ big offseason extension was handed to linebacker Nick Herbig. The 24-year-old is set to remain in PIttsburgh for an additional four years and make up to $100 million, with nearly half of that in guaranteed money.

Herbig is a stud, and while he’s stil fighting with T.J. Watt and the next person on this list for snaps, he’s making a reasonable salary for a player who is on the verge of his first double-digit sack season.

2. Alex Highsmith - Four-Year, $68 million ($17 million average annual salary)

Now that Herbig will make $25 million when his extension kicks in, Alex Highsmith is a bargain. At $17 million per season, the pass rusher and run stuffer is playing at a discounted rate for the Steelers.

How long will that last? Highsmith may seek a new deal sooner than later after Herbig’s extension, but for now he’s one of the best deals in Pittsburgh.

1. Cam Heyward - One-Year, $18 million extension

At 37 years old, Cam Heyward is not only still leading the Steelers' defense, he has also still one of the NFL's premier interior defensive linemen. Perennially underpaid, the last few seasons have been rectifying that, and he was rewarded once again before the 2026 campaign. Even with the raise, he remains underpaid and still brings more value on the field than any contract he's signed with Pittsburgh hasn compensated him. He's the best deal of 2026.

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