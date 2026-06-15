Steelers Five Worst Contracts for 2026

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have truly been one of the most active teams this offseason. While the rest of the NFL's spring and summer have been defined by some league-shattering moves like the Los Angeles Rams trading for Myles Garrett and superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown finally heading to the New England Patriots, the Steelers have been taking care of their own.

Yes, the Steelers did land a marquee name when they acquired wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. before the NFL Draft, but aside from that, the past few weeks were filled with contract extensions for several of their top players.

As the team awaits training camp and what new head coach Mike McCarthy has in store for the 2026 season, the only certainty is the money spent. With the team's salary cap image drastically different now, the question has to be asked: What are the worst contracts on a team with so many great ones?

5. Pat Freiermuth - Four Years, $48.4 million ($12.1 average annual salary)

One of the two top tight ends in the organization, Pat Freiermuth, unfortunately, looks like the worst of those deals. When he signed his four-year contract extension in 2024, it seemed like a smart move on a player still ascending. Heading into 2026, it seems like an obvious overpayment.

He recorded just 486 yards in 2025 and showed very little chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers back under center this season, Freiermuth has to overcome low expectations and criticism to have a bounce-back campaign. For now, he's one of the worst contracts in Pittsburgh.

4. Aaron Rodgers - One Year, $22.5 million

Speaking of Rodgers, the Steelers ponied up and gave him a sizable raise for 2026. He was solid in his first year in Pittsburgh, throwing for a bit over 3,300 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The market for quarterbacks is oversaturated, evidenced by players like Malik Willis signing for nearly $25 million per season, tying the Steelers' hands a bit. But it's hard to rationalize how a 42-year-old QB has the third-highest salary cap hit on the team.

3. Malik Harrison - Two Years, $10 million ($5 million average annual salary)

Sometimes a small deal doesn't seem consequential, but the one the Steelers gave to linebacker Malik Harrison before the 2025 season has turned into a troublesome one. He's set to make $5 million once again in 2026, but he's not a contributor at that level of compensation. He struggled in pass coverage, and his special teams abilities were not that special. For the money he makes, you'd expect him to be a key rotational piece or a special teams ace, but instead he's a bit of a money pit.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) scores a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

2. Jalen Ramsey - Three Years, $72.3 million ($24.1 million average annual salary)

The Steelers don't receive a slap on the wrist for signing this extension, as the Miami Dolphins had already done the damage, but the organization did make the questionable choice to acquire him and honor his deal.

Now, the Steelers' third cornerback on the depth chart counts for $19 million against the salary cap in 2026. Complicating things even further is the two more seasons left on the deal. His cap number jumps to $21.7 million in 2027 and then $24 million in 2028, and the Steelers have to decide whether they want in or out after 2026.

1. T.J. Watt - Three Years, $123 million ($41 million average annual salary)

The Steelers made their bed and are lying in it with T.J. Watt. Last offseason, they signed him to a then record-breaking deal.

One season of injuries and decreased production, and that $41 million per season salary is too much to digest. With a $42 million cap hit in 2026, the Steelers need Watt to challenge for Defensive Player of the Year to make the deal worth it. Until then, it's the worst one in Pittsburgh.

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