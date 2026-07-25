Steelers Solve WR Problem With 15th Most Important Player

After several seasons of lacking a true No. 2 wide receiver, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally acted and made an aggressive move to address that long-standing roster hole this offseason.

On the first day of the legal tampering period in March, the Steelers sent a 2026 sixth-rounder to the Indianapolis Colts for Michael Pittman Jr. and a 2026 seventh-rounder before signing him to a three-year, $59 million extension.

In a lot of ways, Pittman Jr. is the quintessential secondary option to DK Metcalf as a high-floor, reliable veteran who should have no issues building rapport with Aaron Rodgers.

The 28-year-old has taken a few steps back as he enters the back-half of his career, though he's still a good receiver and will produce at a relatively high level in Mike McCarthy's offense.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and DK Metcalf (4) participate in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittman Jr. is a Quarterback's Best Friend

Pittman Jr. is far from an elite athlete, nor is he going to separate at a super high rate.

If anyone's expecting him to be a dynamic, explosive receiver in the same sort of ilk as his counterpart in Metcalf, they're going to be disappointed.

That being said, Pittman Jr. is still an expert at winning in the short to intermediate areas of the field as a big target at 6-foot-4.

He'll garner plenty of attention on third downs from opposing defenses, and rightfully so. Whether it's over the middle of the field or outside the numbers, Pittman Jr.'s size advantage and strong hands make him a nightmare to deal with for defensive backs.

He's not going to make a ton of defenders miss or win deep down the field with his speed very often, but he'll just be a dependable and trustworthy option for Rodgers.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations for Pittman Jr.'s First Year in Pittsburgh

With Metcalf as the No. 1 receiver and vertical threat, Pittman Jr. slots in as more of a chain-mover and safety net who's likely to be peppered with targets while not putting up gaudy numbers.

In an offense that now has a healthy amount of weapons, an 1,000-yard campaign for Pittman Jr., which he hasn't accomplished since 2023, may not be in the cards.

Somewhere between 800 and 900 yards to go with five or six touchdowns feels like the sweet spot for Pittman Jr. as someone who should haul in anywhere from four to six passes a contest.

Throw in the fact that he's a good blocker and fantastic locker room presence, and Pittman Jr. becomes a valuable, multi-faceted piece for a Steelers team that's looking to make it back to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

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