Steelers Gamble on Rookie DT Paying Off

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers gambled in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. How else could you describe the decision to take defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio out of Notre Dame?

The thing about gambling, though, is that sometimes it pays off. The Steelers are learning that firsthand with Rubio.

With injuries necessitating the rookie defensive tackle's NFL debut. Rubio went out there are did exactly what was asked of him. It was a small sample size in his first NFL action, but so far the gamble on Rubio is providing an impressive return.

High Motor Meets Huge Frame

Rubio is a massive human being. Walking by him in the locker room is a task, because he simply takes up a ton of space. Listed at 6'5" and 321 pounds on the team's official website, he's every bit of it in person.

Having the physical gifts is one thing, but you have to match that with drive, energy, technique and a desire to get better. Rubio possesses all of that.

The 23-year-old played in just 14 defensive snaps in Week 5, but he made each one count. For starters, he recorded three assisted tackles over those 14 plays, which is already impressive.

Even with the acknowledgment that he was in the game primarily in running situations, Rubio was an active player along the line of scrimmage. He displayed a never-ending motor after the snap, allowing him to shed blocks and continue toward the ball carrier.

That's what stuck out the most to me. He was taking on solid offensive linemen, but he was able to win the point of contact and get off the blocks in enough time to be the first one or close to the ball carrier. It's a credit to his ability to utilize his lower-body strength and large frame to his advantage. He doesn't have the fastest hands, yet, but his power and agility makes up for it, even at the NFL level.

Imagine where he will be as his technical abilities improve.

One play in particular highlighted Rubio's best traits. The Colts came out in 12 personnel, which they had been running out of frequently in Week 5. This time, however, it was a play-action passing play. Rubio was engaged with the left guard at the snap, fighting for ground. The play eventually turned into a pass to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in the flat.

Rubio kept his head up the entire time, keeping a close eye on the quarterback. As soon as he noticed the pass, Rubio smartly disengaged with the guard, tried to get his hand up to bat the ball down, and when that failed, he took off toward the ball. Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson was the first man on the ball carrier, but Rubio was second. Despite being roughly 10 to 15 yards away from the ball when Taylor caught it, he closed in and helped end the play.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Is the Ceiling for Rubio?

The Steelers might be ready to make some changes on defense, much like they did on offense after their Week 2 loss. Perhaps it's a linebacker trade, or perhaps it's an addition to the secondary.

But what will remain is the depth up front, which has become the strongest piece of the Steelers' defense. Rubio is a key cog in the machine. As second-year lineman Derrick Harmon recovers, Rubio will continue to get a hat on game day. If he keeps playing like this, whether it's 14 or 41 snaps, he will prove his long-term value to the franchise.

For a sixth-round flyer, that's pretty impressive. Rubio might not be an All-Pro in the future, but he gives the Steelers another legitimate defensive lineman to consider in their plans for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

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