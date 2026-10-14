3 Realistic WR Trade Targets For Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help if they want to make it through the latest rash of injuries plaguing the lineup. Entering Week 6 with a 3-2 record, the Steelers have played well on the offensive side of the ball, even with a shorthanded roster.

The Steelers have a few players on their active roster and practice squad that will likely get the first crack for Week 6. Players like Brandon Smith, Brandon Johnson, Eli Heidenreich and Max Hurleman could all enter the lineup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The other option is to pluck a veteran from another team's practice squad that they feel could plug in and play immediately. Names like K.J. Osborn, Mecole Hardman and Trey Palmer come to mind.

Alternatively, they could try to pull off a low-risk trade. Unlikely to part with the assets required to land a big-name player, the Steelers have been unafraid to add veterans this season. That could again be the case with these three players the Steelers could acquire for very little.

Marquise Brown - Philadelpia Eagles Firesale Helps Cross-State Rival

On the eastern side of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Eagles are selling off parts. They traded offensive lineman Cam Jurgens shortly after tackle Lane Johnson retired. They already sent AJ Brown out of town before the 2026 season began.

So, what are the Eagles trying get out of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown? The answer is nothing, evidenced by just one game played this season and a whopping two rushes for 12 yards. But last year he posted over 500 yards with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are set for a fire sale, and all it would take is a seventh or sixth-round pick to get the former 2019 first-round pick in Pittsburgh.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) makes a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. - The Fresh Start Candidate

The Jacksonville Jaguars thought they had a gem of a receiver when they took Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That thought was reaffirmed by a 1,200-yard rookie season.

But it's been far less impressive since that first year. He posted just over 700 yards as a sophomore, and he continues to fall out of favor in Jacksonville. Through five games in 2026, he's played less than half of the team's offensive snaps, according to data from Spotrac, and has 105 yards and a single touchdown.

The Jaguars are trying to win with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Thomas isn't helping right now. He might help in Pittsburgh, however, where he can play with a different type of quarterback and offensive coach.

How much would Jacksonville need to be convinced? If the Steelers could get him for a day three pick in 2027, then it's a no-brainer. Anything close to the price the Houston Texans paid for Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Steelers have to walk away.

Jalen Tolbert - Reunion with Mike McCarthy

Back in 2024, Jalen Tolbert had the best offensive season of his career. He caught 49 passes for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. Aside from that, he's been a 200-yard receiver over his five seasons in the NFL.

Why that matters for the Steelers is that Mike McCarthy was Tolbert's coach in Dallas that season. Pittsburgh could give Tolbert the chance to shine again under McCarthy. Currently on the 0-5 Miami Dolphins and making $1.4 million in actual cash, the Steelers could land a player their head coach already trusts for virtually nothing.

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