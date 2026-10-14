Steelers Preparing for LB Trade?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to re-sign Elandon Roberts could be just the first domino to fall for the team at inside linebacker.

During the latest episode of the "Steelers Collective" with Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein and insider Mark Kaboly, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo noted that the timing of Roberts' return to the organization via the practice squad is a bit conspicuous and could potentially signal additional moves to come.

"It probably is an insurance pick, but the timing is very interesting," Fittipaldo said. "We're a month out from the trade deadline. Patrick Queen is in the last year of his deal. Cole Holcomb is on a cheap deal. I don't know if either of those guys do get moved, but what better guy to come in and replace one of those guys if a deal is made? I'm not trying to connect the dots here, but the timing is very interesting."

When asked if he thinks Pittsburgh's decision to bring Roberts back is a possible precursor to a trade at the position, Fittipaldo responded with, "That's what I'm saying."

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) reacts after stopping the Baltimore Ravens on a two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Could Roberts Be an Upgrade at ILB?

The Steelers' run defense against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 was spectacular, as they held Jonathan Taylor to 45 yards on 15 carries in a 34-22 victory.

Still, Pittsburgh could really use a thumper in the middle of its defense. Payton Wilson has flown around the field this year and improved a bit as a run defender, though he's not exactly a plus in that regard and needs to become more of a secure tackler (18.4 percent missed tackle rate, per SumerSports).

Queen has been the bigger liability of the two, even if his tackling has improved from where it stood in 2025. He's lacking both in coverage and against the run, and while his performance vs. Indianapolis was better than what he showed in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, he hasn't consistently played at a true starting-caliber level for a majority of his stint with the Steelers.

Roberts isn't an all-encompassing solution at inside linebacker. He remained a free agent after Pittsburgh let him go at final roster cuts for a reason, as the 32-year-old's athleticism continues to decline while having already been a well below-average coverage defender.

Where he does thrive, though, is as a physical run stuffer and sound tackler who can set the tone on defense. Roberts was impressive during the preseason for the Steelers, and while it was surprising when he was cut back in August, the organization now has a chance to right their wrongs.

As Roberts starts on the practice squad and works his way up, it feels pretty fair to assume that he's a better option than Queen is. He might not be far off from Wilson, either.

It's likely going to take some time to get back into the swing of things for Roberts, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what he'll ultimately bring to the table as an experienced, high-floor player.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defense player Patrick Queen (6) reacts after making an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which LB Could Pittsburgh Trade?

Queen is the clear-cut No. 1 trade candidate at inside linebacker, and frankly across the entire 53-man roster, for the Steelers.

He's on an expiring deal, as Fittipaldo noted, and hasn't figured it out in Pittsburgh in two different defensive systems, first under Mike Tomlin/Teryl Austin and now Patrick Graham.

As a two-time Pro Bowler who is a relatively big name and has 106 starts under his belt, however, there's bound to be some level of interest in Queen if Pittsburgh does make him available ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Holcomb has only logged 20 defensive snaps this season and Wilson sure feels like he isn't going anywhere, which could make Queen the obvious odd man out should Roberts essentially step in and supplant him at some point.

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