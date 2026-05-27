Steelers Getting Closer to Rare QB Opportunity

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need to take advantage of the opportunity they've just been given. And yes, it comes with risk, but what quarterback doesn't? This is a chance for Mike McCarthy and Omar Khan to find their franchise quarterback a year early, and they shouldn't hesitate to do so.

Now, things aren't finalized yet and decisions need to be made, but it does appear that Brendan Sorsby's only path to the NFL will come through the 2026 Supplemental Draft this summer. After being denied his appeal to the NCAA, Sorsby is no longer eligible to play college football and will need to either enter the Supplemental Draft or wait until next year to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Chances are, he's going to head to the pros this summer, and teams will have an opportunity to bid on him for their current roster.

The Steelers should be one of those teams.

Here's Why

The Steelers are on a journey to find and develop their next franchise quarterback. They hope that it's Will Howard or Drew Allar, but they understand that neither player is a given. So, their search will continue until either of their current young players, or one they eventually add, proves that they're ready to lead this team for years to come.

Sorsby is already considered a first-round talent in 2027 if he were to play at Texas Tech this season. He won't, and that means his draft jumps to this summer, but not his stock. If he was a first-round pick a year from now, what's holding back a team like the Steelers from believing they can find their franchise quarterback in him now?

Nothing should be.

If McCarthy believes he can develop quarterbacks with great foundations, Sorsby is that player. He has elite arm strength, good mobility and all of the tangibles you want in a QB. There's obvious risk associated with a player who needs to continue to develop, but that's the case for any quarterback a team drafts.

We've had this conversation before. The Steelers make too much sense for Sorsby because he aligns with their goals. Until they land a franchise quarterback, they'll keep taking shots on them. Here's their next shot.

Sorsby shouldn't be drafted with a first-round pick, but a second-rounder gets the conversation going. Pittsburgh has done their due dillegence on him after he was believed to be headed to the NFL. Where that got them, we don't know.

If they're interested, though, they need to do their homework on the off-field issues and decide if he fits what they want. Because on the field, he certainly does.

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