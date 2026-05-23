Winners and Losers of Steelers OTAs: Week 1

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one week through Organized Team Activities, and while it's not the easiest workouts to judge players during, there are some clear cut winners and losers leaving UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the first time this offseason.

The Steelers have their QB in Aaron Rodgers and are starting to see the difference of a new coaching staff. This isn't the same Pittsburgh team, but some of the names we're about to talk about have been around before - and been on this list before.

Time to dive into the first batch of winners, and the first batch of losers this spring.

Winners

Will Howard

Without question, Will Howard is a big time winner for the Steelers to kick off OTAs. The new QB2 has every opportunity to win the backup job in 2026, which sets him up for a shot to prove he's the starter in 2027.

It's not about being the franchise quarterback, it's about getting the chance to start. If Howard can do that, he'll get to prove to the Steelers that he's a winner. That's all they'll be looking for as they transition out of Aaron Rodgers and into a younger option next season.

The belief in Howard is now real, which is great news for the second-year QB.

Patrick Graham

The Steelers defense feels revived. After 19 years, this group will be led by a defensive coordinator and a defensive coordinator only. That's a pretty significant change for any team.

Even if this group doesn't become the next version of the Steel Curtain, the energy and culture Patrick Graham is bringing to the group is noticeable and exciting. Fans have someone to believe in and what he can do with a group that includes T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, DeShon Elliott, Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and many others.

Only time will tell, but Graham has everyone becoming believers early in the process.

Darnell Washington

Someone Darnell Washington got bigger. The massive tight end broke his forearm last year and somehow came to OTAs looking bigger and stronger. Add another year to define his route running and being part of an offense that will better utilize him, and the fourth-year Georgia product may be onto something special in 2026.

It's hard to judge players during OTAs because most of the time it's just a glorified walk through. But Washington was the one person on the field you could look at and go, "he looks better." He's going to get a bigger opportunity this year and if he takes advantage of it, the Steelers have something unique on their hands.

He and Pat Freiermuth may finally be the dominant duo Pittsburgh has hoped for.

Losers

Roman Wilson

What we learned during the opening week of OTAs is that DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are the starters with Germie Bernard getting a real shot to be their third and starting slot option. That makes Roman Wilson WR4.

What that means is that Wilson is the odd man out if the Steelers chose to replace a wide receiver this offseason. They won't get rid of their starters or their rookie, they aren't cutting their kick returner in Kaden Wetjen and Ben Skowronek is a Pro Bowl special teamer. They aren't moving on from him, either.

If they chose to add to the group, Wilson is out, unless he can climb his way into the WR3 spot before the end of the summer.

Darnell Savage

With the signing of Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers' biggest remaining question mark is Darnell Savage. Where is he? What's happening that's stopping him from signing? And how much longer will the Steelers wait?

Truthfully, they shouldn't wait much longer. At this point, he's losing installments into the defense, and players like Sebastian Castro are getting bigger opportunities. At some point, Savage has to be moved on from.

Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph still believes he's the best option for the Steelers' backup quarterback job, but unless he wins it, he won't be around in 2026. And what we learned at OTAs is that he's started with a leg down in the competition behind Howard.

It's not about beating out Drew Allar. The Steelers are going to keep their rookie QB. It's about beating Howard, and the Steelers put their money where their mouth is and made sure the second-year passer got the upper hand in claiming the job behind Rodgers.

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