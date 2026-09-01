Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Hold-In Expected to Continue

Though Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was activated off the PUP list at the roster cutdown deadline, that doesn't necessarily mean a return to the field is imminent.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Porter Jr. is still fighting through the back injury that landed him on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp and may not participate in practice until his contract situation clears up.

"Medically cleared, but not contractually cleared yet. Joey Porter Jr. and the Steelers are still at a stand-off," Garafolo said. "You would think for a CB1 who is the son of a franchise icon, that this would have been done by now, but not even an offer from the Steelers. They wanted to see him on the field first. Off the PUP list, but still gonna deal with that back injury from what I understood. That's still a day-to-day thing."

From @gmfb: The #Steelers and CB Joey Porter Jr. are facing a contract deadline as he manages his back injury, #AZCardinals RB Jeremiyah Love is working his way back, the #Cowboys waive QB Joe Milton and the #Ravens add competition for K Tyler Loop. pic.twitter.com/9QmBZgebxJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2026

Steelers Expecting Porter Jr. to Practice

Had Porter Jr. remained on the PUP list, he would've been required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The fact that he was activated doesn't mean an agreement is imminent between the Penn State product and the Steelers, though it's still good news regardless.

If Porter Jr. won't be back on the practice field, however, that would seemingly go against Pittsburgh's wishes.

"In the next couple of weeks, not just Joey, but anyone we feel is healthy and available to us, we expect them to practice," general manager Omar Khan said on August 31.

Garafolo stated last week that the Steelers are at an impasse with Porter Jr. because they want to see him make his way back onto the field beforehand, but it remains to be seen when that'll occur.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Situation Stands

From Porter Jr.'s perspective, it's understandable if he doesn't want to risk aggravating or suffering an injury while he waits out his contract situation and looks to become one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL.

At the same time, Pittsburgh is well within its rights to want to wait things out and see Porter Jr. practice now that he's off the PUP list before committing long-term to him.

The Steelers would still appear to have the leverage because they can franchise tag him next offseason, and because the organization won't negotiate any contracts in-season, there's a pretty hard deadline coming up that could ultimately spur some action.

For now, though, it sure looks and feels like Porter Jr.'s hold-in will continue.

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