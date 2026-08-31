Steelers Make Joey Porter Jr. Intentions Clear

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan provided both updates and some clarity on the team's ongoing contract situation with star cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

With Porter Jr. having been activated off the PUP list at the roster cutdown deadline, Khan made it clear that the Steelers expect both him and any of the team's available players to participate in practice moving forward.

"In the next couple of weeks, not just Joey, but anyone we feel is healthy and available to us, we expect them to practice," Khan said.

Khan also confirmed that Pittsburgh's long-standing habit of avoiding contract negotiations during the season will stand firm in this case, and that Porter Jr. knows the organization wants to keep him around long-term.

"Joey knows how we feel about him, and I still hope he finishes his career here," Khan said.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Steelers and Porter Jr. Actually Reach a Deal?

When the offseason began, Porter Jr. felt like he would be the clear priority for the Steelers when it came to signing their players in contract years to an extension.

The fact that he is still without a new deal doesn't necessarily mean that Porter Jr. became an afterthought, though it does feel like it's indicative of talks between the two parties that are perhaps more complicated than they intially believe they'd be.

Part of the reason for the hold-up is the late-developing cornerback market. Devon Witherspoon signed his four-year, $132 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks on August 15, and Christian Gonzalez has yet to reach an agreement with the New England Patriots.

As a result, Porter Jr. doesn't have much incentive to sign early and instead can wait the market out until things become more clear.

At the same time, however, Pittsburgh also largely holds the leverage in talks between the two sides. It's hard to imagine Porter Jr. actually holding out by the time Week 1 rolls around, and it's natural to assume that his demand will drop over the next week-and-a-half or so.

The Steelers can also place the franchise tag on Porter Jr. next offseason if they so choose, which is an important wrinkle in these negotiations as well.

Head coach Mike McCarthy previously stated that there is currently an "impasse" in talks on August 24, and there haven't been any substantial updates since.

Deadlines spur action, though, and with contract talks set to halt once the campaign begins, it still feels like there's a solid chance of Pittsburgh signing Porter Jr. to an extension in the near future.

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