Steelers Rookie Return Man Could Earn All-Pro Honors

With a mixture of likely Day 1 starters and high-ceiling prospects who need some time before they can see the field, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2026 draft class is all over the place in terms of each player's potential impact as rookies.

Though fourth-round wide receiver Kaden Wetjen isn't expected to garner a slew of touches or snaps on the offensive side of the ball, he should bring some immediate explosiveness to the table as a return man on both kicks and punts after being named a first-team All-American in 2024 (FWAA) and a consensus All-American in 2024 at Iowa in that role

In fact, CBS Sports' Emory Hunt believes Wetjen could earn an All-Pro nod on special teams in 2026 while honing his craft as a receiver.

"Kaden Wetjen, the returner, the slot guy from Iowa, instantly starting punt returner, kick returner," Hunt said on the "College Draft" podcast with Ross Tucker. "He's probably going to be an All-Pro as a rookie in that regard while he develops more so as a receiver."

Considering Chimere Dike of the Tennessee Titans, who was also selected in the fourth round, was named a first-team All-Pro for his efforts as a return man during his rookie year in 2025, there's every reason to believe Wetjen could follow in his footsteps.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) returns a punt as Michigan State Spartans tight end Kai Rios (88) attempts to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Wetjen's College Stats

The back-to-back recipient of the Big Ten's Return Specialist of the Year Award, Wetjen recorded 1,203 yards and two touchdowns on kick returns with 891 yards and four touchdowns on punt returns between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

One of the reasons why taking him with the No. 121 overall pick was viewed as a reach by the Steelers, however, was his limited role on offense in college.

Wetjen logged just 225 offensive snaps for the Hawkeyes last season, finishing with 151 receiving yards and a touchdown on 20 catches to go alongside 79 yards and two scores across 15 rushing attempts.

In 2024, he played just 80 snaps on offense and posted 79 yards from scrimmage on seven touches.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Projecting Wetjen's Value to Steelers

If Wetjen is among the best return men in the NFL from the moment he first steps onto the field in a Steelers uniform, all the talk about the organization taking him too early will dissipate.

There's no reason to believe he won't be elite on special teams from the jump either, and if he can continuously set Pittsburgh up with favorable field position while adding a touchdown or two, Wetjen will end up being well worth his fourth round price tag.

Given how unadvanced he is as a receiver, though, it's hard to imagine the 24-year-old earning any meaningful playing time on offense, at least as a rookie.

At 5-foot-9, and with his speed, Wetjen is best suited to line up out of the slot and be used as a gadget player on screens and jet sweeps until, or if, he improves from a technical perspective.

As long as he remains consistent in the return game, however, his offensive impact, or lack thereof, won't be a topic of discussion for the Steelers.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!