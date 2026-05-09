Steelers Sign Three Mid-Round NFL Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed three more of their picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Third-round offensive guard Gennings Dunker, third-round cornerback Daylen Everette and fifth-round tight end/fullback Riley Nowakowski have all officially inked their deals with the Steelers with rookie minicamp in full swing.

On the first day of rookie minicamp on May 8, wide receiver/kick returner Kaden Wetjen, safety Robert Spears-Jennings and defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, all of whom were Day 3 picks, inked their own contracts with the organization as they begin their professional careers.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How Dunker, Everette and Nowakowski Can Help Steelers in 2026

Of the latest round of rookies to sign their deals, Dunker likely has the best chance of making an impact right off the bat.

A right tackle at Iowa, he is now set to move inside and play guard for the Steelers. Because the team already had a competition brewing at left guard between Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman, Dunker should factor quite heavily into the mix as well.

At 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds, Dunker's motor, strength and good technique should all work in his favor as a high-floor option from Day 1 on the interior of the offensive line for Pittsburgh.

Everette, even though he was taken 15 picks before Dunker in the third round, may find it tougher to earn playing time during his rookie campaign.

The Steelers' cornerback room is pretty jam-packed at the moment, with Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean set to line up on the boundary while Jalen Ramsey mans the slot, with Brandin Echols and Asante Samuel Jr. serving as veteran depth options.

Everette is still raw in coverage and needs some time to refine his game, but he's shown potential in press technique and has plenty of size and athleticism to thrive at the position down the line.

As for Nowakowski, he should essentially fill the same role that Connor Heyward did for his four years in Pittsburgh before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency this offseason, meaning he'll serve as an H-back.

A good blocker who also could make an impact as a receiving option, evidenced by his 387 yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches for Indiana as they won the national title this past year, Nowakowski should see the field pretty regularly in 2026 both in the backfield and in-line.

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