Watch Drew Allar Throw First Passes as Steelers QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers' newest quarterback is officially in action at the team's rookie minicamp.

Drew Allar, the No. 76 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, was on the practice field at the Steelers' facility, where he had the chance to show off his impressive arm talent for the first time as a member of the organization.

Allar has a lot of work to do before he's considered a realistic starting option for Pittsburgh, but he possesses all the necessary tools to eventually reach that level.

Allar's Background

A consensus five-star high school recruit, Allar signed with Penn State as a member of their 2022 recruiting class. He was named the starter as a sophomore in 2023, and he threw for a Big Ten-leading 25 touchdowns with two interceptions and 2,631 yards that year.

The following season in 2024, Allar helped the Nittany Lions reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. In 16 total games, he threw for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Viewed as a first-round talent heading into 2025, Allar logged just 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns and three picks in six contests before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in early October.

He was healthy enough to throw at both the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day while being fully cleared for physical activity, however, meaning the Steelers shouldn't have any concerns about how he'll hold up moving forward.

Allar's Potential Path with Steelers

It was never likely that Allar would see the field for Pittsburgh during the regular season as a rookie, but Aaron Rodgers' expected return lessened those chances even further.

Assuming Rodgers is in fact back and starting for the Steelers, Mason Rudolph and even Will Howard are more suitable backup options over Allar at this point in time.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

That's not to say Allar can't develop quicker than expected, but his mechanical issues and struggles as a processor will take a bit of work to sort out before he can be thrust into action.

The 22-year-old is in no danger of being left Pittsburgh's 53-man roster, meaning he won't face any sort of pressure to perform at a higher level than he's realistically capable of at the beginning of his career.

As such, he can focus on ironing out all the kinks in his game and potentially compete for the backup job, though Allar is far more of an option for 2027 than he is 2026.

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