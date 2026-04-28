Steelers Land Transfer QB in 2027 Way-To-Early Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers applied yet another band-aid to their long running quarterback situation last week when they selected Drew Allar at No. 76 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Going into the season with the possibility of Allar, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph as the quarterback room, all signs would point to the Steelers going for a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 draft.

The upcoming draft class is supposed to be better than the 2026 quarterback class with multiple options that the Steelers could conceivably take wherever they land next season. One such quarterback is Drew Mestemaker, the North Texas transfer who will helm the Oklahoma State program in 2026. SI's Daniel Flick has the Steelers selecting him at No. 14 in his "way-too-early" mock draft, explaining why he is the right fit.

"The Steelers are expected to get back Aaron Rodgers this fall, and maybe third-round pick Drew Allar will show enough to warrant being Pittsburgh’s future under center. But with a deep quarterback class, the Steelers should at least explore their options. There may be one fewer candidate than initially expected, as Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the initial pick here, is entering a gambling addiction treatment program and has the NCAA investigating his betting behavior, according to Monday’s report. The 6' 3", 211-pound Mestemaker led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards as a redshirt freshman last season at North Texas and has tremendous ball placement and arm talent." Flick wrote.

Mestemaker was the fourth quarterback off the board in the mock draft, with Dante Moore, Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers going No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 respectively.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is important to note that at this time last year, the 2026 quarterback class was thought of as quite strong, with future Day 3 selections Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik heading the class and it being quite deep. Obviously, that was not the reality and the same could happen next season.

Could Mestemaker Be the Answer?

That being said, it would be an obvious move for any QB-needy team to go after Mestemaker if he can prove that his skills can translate from competition at the Group of 5 level to the Power 4 level in the Big 12.

Mestemaker’s accuracy and quick footwork stand out, and his facilitation ability in the RPO game is probably the best in the upcoming class.

The 2027 NFL Draft is a full year away, but it may be the Steelers' best hope at being competitive for the remainder of this decade, with a gloomy outlook on the upcoming season plaguing the minds of Steelers fans.

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