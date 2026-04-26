Steelers Updated Depth Chart After NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone. The fans have cleared the street, the war room has been disassembled and there are 10 new draft picks making their way to the Steel City to begin their NFL journeys.

With 10 rookies comes changes to the depth chart. Leaving the draft and headed toward Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and eventually Training Camp, here's what the Steelers lineup looks like.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback:

Will Howard Drew Allar Mason Rudolph

The Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers, but it's easy to assume he'll be back. However, until he is, Will Howard is QB1. He's operating as it during minicamp and OTAs, and will remain the favorite to replace Rodgers, if he doesn't re-sign. Now, there's a new backup.

With Drew Allar entering the mix, the two young quarterbacks are going to battle it out to be Rodgers' backup, or the starter if Rodgers doesn't sign. The third-round pick has all the tools a team is looking for, but needs to grow as a passer. Right now, Howard holds the upper-hand.

Running Back

Jaylen Warren Rico Dowdle Kaleb Johnson Eli Heidenreich

The Steelers don't need to adjust much here, and won't adjust much throughout the NFL Draft. Jaylen Warren is the starter alongside Ricco Dowdle, who replaced Kenneth Gainwell. Second-year third-round pick Kaleb Johnson will look to improve his opportunity and earn more playing time this season.

As for Eli Heidenreich, he'll get an opportunity to work as a kick returner. He's got an uphill battle ahead of him to make the roster, but he's got the upside to make it happen.

Fullback

Riley Nowakoski

The Steelers replaced Connor Heyward in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, selecting Indiana tight end/fullback Riley Nowakoski. Pittsburgh intends to make him a full-time fullback with some work as a halfback, like Heyward did last season.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) evades a tackle by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

DK Metcalf Michael Pittman Jr. Germie Bernard Roman Wilson Ben Skowronek Kaden Wetjen

The Steelers added Germie Bernard to the mix with their second-round pick, making him the immediate third wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Wetjen joins the mix as well, but is a kick and punt returner much more than an offensive gadget player.

Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek remain ahead of him on the depth chart, but sit firmly behind Bernard.

Tight End

Pat Freiermuth Darnell Washington

With the selection of Nowakoski, the Steelers' tight end room is set. This group will only consist of two true tight ends in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Nowakoski will work as a fullback, but that means he'll spend time working with the tight end room as well, and his experience playing the position at Indiana allows them to kill two birds with one stone. Or fill two positions with one player.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Tackle

Troy Fautanu | Max Iheanachor Broderick Jones Dylan Cook

Max Iheanachor has growth in front of him. He's not considered a polished prospect but rather a development player with a ton of upside. Maybe more potential than any other tackle in the entire draft class.

You aren't putting a first-round pick behind Dylan Cook, though, and if Troy Fautanu is going to move to the left side, Iheanachor is going to work out his kinks on the right side, and with the starting five.

If Broderick Jones is healthy, the conversation changes. But if Jones isn't able to play this summer, Iheanachor is going to start.

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Offensive Guard

Mason McCormick | Spencer Anderson Brock Hoffman Gennings Dunker

Gennings Dunker sure looks like the future in Pittsburgh. A hard-working and hard-nosed offensive lineman, who's going to make the transition from tackle to guard at the NFL level, Dunker has growth ahead of him but a lot of upside.

For now, Brock Hoffman and Spencer Anderson will compete for the starting job. Anderson is the favorite as of right now. Hoffman will operate as the backup and Dunker will be develop.

Center

Zach Frazier Ryan McCollum

The Steelers brought back Ryan McCollum, which completes their center room. The Frazier-McCollum duo will operate together for a third season.

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

DE - Derrick Harmon

DT - Cam Heyward

NT - Keeanu Benton

Depth

Yahya Black Sebastian Joseph-Day Logan Lee

The Steelers' defensive line is looking pretty good these days. With Sebastian Joseph-Day joining the group, they have a true nose tackle to back up Keeanu Benton and allow Yahya Black to work as a defensive tackle on both sides. Logan Lee rounds out the group as a third-year defender looking to earn his place in the rotation.

Outside Linebacker

T.J. Watt | Alex Highsmith Nick Herbig Jack Sawyer Jeremiah Moon

The Steelers bring back the same group as 2025. There are rumors that Alex Highsmith or Nick Herbig could be on the trade block during the draft, but Pittsburgh would need to be blown away by an offer to accept anything. What they won't do is add to the room early in the draft, and may avoid the position altogether, leaving the group as is.

Inside Linebacker

Patrick Queen Payton Wilson Cole Holcomb Malik Harrison Carson Bruener

The Steelers have shown interest at inside linebacker during the draft process, but that'll come later. Right now, Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are leading the group onto the field with Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison being the thumpers behind them. The team typically keeps five inside options and Carson Bruener rounds out the group as a core special teamer.

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates with Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback

Joey Porter Jr. | Jalen Ramsey | Jamel Dean Asante Samuel Brandin Echols Daylen Everette

Daylen Everette ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but defensive coordinator Patrick Graham only wanted to talk about his physicality.

"Just in general, defensive back, good football player, someone that can tackle, someone that has some speed and explosiveness," Graham said. "We're trying to be an explosive unit out there on the field. So those are all traits that he has. And then having a football IQ, when you talk ‘ball’ to him, there's a level of intelligence there that you know is intriguing."

He's not going to start immediately, but does have the upside to grow into a First-Team player. Right now, Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean start on the outside with Jalen Ramsey starting in the slot. Brandin Echols and Asante Samuel Jr. will be the primary depth pieces.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) can't hold on for an interception beside Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Oklahoma won 17-6. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety

DeShon Elliott | Jaquan Brisker Darnell Savage Robert Spears-Jennings

Pittsburgh used one of their seventh-round picks to add a lightning-fast safety to their roster. Robert Spears-Jennings has plenty of upside coming into the NFL, and the Steelers were shocked he was on the board as late as he was. So, they took him, and they'll hope he's the bottom of the depth chart player who can grow into an impact guy down the line.

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