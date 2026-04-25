Steelers Draft Next QB, Selecting Penn State's Drew Allar

The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted their potential quarterback of the future.

With the No. 76 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected Penn State's Drew Allar.

Allar is the third selection of Pittsburgh's draft class, joining Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (No. 21) and Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (No. 53).

Despite suffering a season-ending ankle injury this past October and struggling when healthy in 2025, Allar was still considered one of the better quarterback prospects in this year's class.

During the 2024 season, he threw for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games as Penn State made it all the way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Allar will now join Will Howard and Mason Rudolph in the Steelers' quarterback room as they await word from Aaron Rodgers.

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