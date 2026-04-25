Steelers Landed Biggest Sleeper in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- You can name any player in the 2026 NFL Draft, and their upside doesn't surpass Germie Bernard's. Maybe their floor does, and maybe they match each other's potential. But when it comes to a star, Bernard has everything you're looking for - and the Pittsburgh Steelers may have just landed the biggest steal of the draft.

Standing 6-feet, 1-inch tall and 200 pounds, Bernard has all the physical traits you look for in an NFL wide receiver. With 4.48 40-yard dash speed, he's capable of outrunning most defensive backs, can be used as a gadget player with jet sweeps and screens, and adds a bonus with his return ability.

All of that on top of 2,203 yards and 13 touchdowns in college, playing at Michigan State, Washington and Alabama.

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) dives for a score at the pylon with Wisconsin defensive back Preston Zachman (14), Wisconsin defensive back D'Yoni Hill (5) and Wisconsin linebacker Tackett Curtis (4) unable to make the stop at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's a clutch player. He's made a lot of big catches for Alabama in critical moments. You see that's where they were going with the ball, and you always want that in a player," Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said after the Bernard pick.

He's right. Last season, Bernard had 102 target and only one of them were dropped. 26.9% of those targets were off-target, which ranks third in the draft class. In his career, he's had just five drops of 232 targets.

He forced a missed tackle on 27% of his receptions.

WR Germie Bernard to the Steelers:



forced a missed tackle on 27% of his receptions (#9 in class)



last season, 26.9% of his targets were off-target (#3 highest rate in class)



only 1 drop on 102 targets last year



only 5 drops on 232 career targets — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2026

"They should be excited," Bernard said to Steelers fans after the pick. "They're getting a selfless guy that is going to do everything for the team to have success. He's just a guy that's explosive with the ball in his hands. A guy that can create plays and, like I said at the beginning, just a selfless teammate."

Believe him. The Steelers wanted Makai Lemon in the first round. They didn't get him. But if Bernard works out, they may be thanking the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for forcing their hand.

Bernard is a star in the making. He holds all of the upside any player in the draft does. He's capable of playing any wide receiver spot and is going to be used immediately on running downs.

He's a Steeler. A trait this franchise holds higher than any other when considering players to add to its roster. He may also be the biggest steal of Day 2.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!