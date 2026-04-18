Steelers’ Best Case Scenarios in First Round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to push their offseason to the next level at the 2026 NFL Draft. The organization has taken strides over the past few months, hiring a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and revamping the roster with multiple free agent and trade additions.

The next step is for the Steelers to nail the 2026 NFL Draft. With 12 choices at their disposal, the pressure is on for them to make those picks count.

Even the best-laid plans can go awry, however. The Steelers have a plan for the first round, but when draft night starts, all bets are off. Through all of the craziness, these are the two best-case scenarios for the Steelers in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Scenario 1: A Top WR Lands in Their Lap

The latest chatter in the final days before the draft is that wide receiver stock is down.

How perfectly would that work out for the Steelers? This team still has a major hole at the position, even after trading for veteran Michael Pittman Jr. Behind him and DK Metcalf, just two other receivers are under contract, and neither will be a major part of this team’s plans in 2026.

But if this chatter holds up, one of the top three receivers in this class will be available at pick no. 21. Right now, the best bet is Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson. An all-around threat and one of the most complete receivers in the class, his injury concerns are hurting his draft stock.

The Steelers don’t need to worry about that, however, as the potential and talent far outweigh the durability concern. Tyson could come in and play the slot primarily in 2026 as he acquaints himself with McCarthy and the NFL, setting himself up as the next number one pass-catcher in Pittsburgh.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scenario 2: Left Side of O-Line Receives Major Boost

Another glaring need that remains is along the left side of the offensive line. The Steelers have four players under contract between left guard and left tackle, but outside of the organization there is no hope for any of those players to be 17-game starters.

That’s why both left tackle and left guard are on the team’s radar for the NFL Draft.

Over the past few weeks, the lineman possibility has grown. Standout Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane is a 10-year starter in waiting, and he might slip to the 21st pick.

If Ioane is there, it’s a best-case scenario for the Steelers, reminiscent of the 2012 NFL Draft. That’s the year David DeCastro fell to the 24th pick. The organization had no expectation of him falling that far, so when he did they had to pounce on the future Pro Bowl guard. It was a successful pivot, and it lays a blueprint to follow in 2026.

Alternatively, the top of the left tackle class has received some high marks. Players like Monroe Freeling out of Georgia, Caleb Lomu from Utah and Blake Miller from Clemson are all intriguing options in the first round. Neither is a flashy pick, but they all would cement the left side of the line for years to come.

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