Steelers Leave Door Open for Starters to Play vs. Bills

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers conclude their preseason schedule with a meeting against the Buffalo Bills, and it's unclear what players will be on the field when it takes place.

After a disappointing second outing, the Steelers are hoping that they can finish the preseason schedule on a positive note. More importantly, the team has to make some terribly tough roster choices in the coming days, and many are playing for their job.

That includes quarterback Will Howard, who is still trying to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. He'll get one more chance, as head coach Mike McCarthy shared that the team will once again focus on the two young quarterbacks during the preseason finale. But McCarthy didn't make it clear who will start or who will get the chance to play. He even left the door open for starters, even quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to take snaps in the preseason finale.

Will Steelers Play Rodgers?

McCarthy wasn't eager to reveal the exact plan for his team. He said that, instead, the team would go over all of that after the coming practice.

While it's unlikely, that does leave the door open for the first-team players to get on the field. That includes Aaropn Rodgers, who has yet to play a snap in the preseason. Rodgers himsef has criticized preseason football recently, going so far as to call it "not real football," but with the first-team not fully former, perhaps McCarthy wants everyone to get more work before Week 1 of the regular season.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Will Howard (18) and Drew Allar (16) warm up for a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Allar

The recent third-round pick has had an excellent first preseason, and now he gets the chance to leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff and the fanbase. He entered OTAs and training camp as a longshot to become a starter at the NFL level. While he's still an unknown, there is a growing sense of optimism in the young gunslinger.

Going against the Bills, Allar has the chance to improve on a few areas that could help take him to the next level. One of those areas is continuing to understand and evaluate risk. His arm strength has been evident, but the football IQ still must take another step.

What This Means for Howard

For Howard, this could be a final chance. The former sixth-round pick's odds of making the roster took a hit after he threw two interceptions in the second preseason contest. However, conflicting reports have emerged that the team is already planning to keep all four quarterbacks.

Howard can make that decision irrefutable with a standout performance against the Bills. The problem for the second-year player, however, is whether or not he gets the chance to go against tough competition. If he sees first or second-string defenders, it increases the chance that he can put up the type of performance that guarantees him a roster spot.

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