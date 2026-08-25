Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: QB Roller Coaster Continues

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one final preseason game separating them from a major roster deadline.

The Steelers, and the rest of the NFL, have roughly one week left to decide who will be on their initial 53-man roster to begin the 2026 regular season. The team must split their group of 91 players basically in half, providing head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff with quite the task before the regular season begins.

After their battle with the New York Jets however, the roster is rounding into form. There are a few key questions to answer, but with one preseason game left, this is what the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh will look like to begin the regular season.

Offense

Quarterback (3): Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar

After he performed like any young quarterback would in a challenging preseason situation, Will Howard finds himself without a spot on the 53-man roster. If McCarthy hadn't seen all he needed to see from the veterans, this might be a different story, but unfortunately that's not the case for Howard.

Running Back (3): Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Travis Homer

A small but powerful room of running backs enter the season in Pittsburgh. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle will be the top tandem, with Homer spelling that duo and providing special teams contributions.

Fullback (1): Riley Nowakowski

Versatile, strong, and willing to do whatever on the field, Riley Nowakowski has more than earned a spot on this roster. He brings a thunderous blocking skill to the run game and will also be a key special teams player.

Wide Receiver (6): DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen

Everyone on this list is a lock besides rookie Kaden Wetjen. After he's been the subject of criticism from the head coach and he coughed up a silly fumble on a punt return, maybe he lost his spot. Or maybe, McCarthy and company are pushing the youngster because they see a ton of upside in him.

The other X-factor in all of this is Roman Wilson. He's been an improved version of himself in training camp, but is that going to carry over into the regular season?

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers Roman Wilson (14) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End (3): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Robert Tonyan

Another small position group with big expectations on offense. Pat Freiermuth is hoping a new offensive approach benefits him, while Darnell Washington tries to improve upon a breakout 2025 campaign. Adding to the mix is veteran Robert Tonyan, who once caught 11 touchdowns from Rodgers as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Offensive Lineman (9): Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook, Gennings Dunker, Brock Hoffman, Max Iheanachor, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick

Offensive line is a huge area of concern all of a sudden, but the group of nine linemen they should enter the season with is obvious. Unless injuries change things, this group is who Mike McCarthy will have to trust to keep Rodgers upright.

Defense

Defensive Line (7): Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black, Derrick Harmon, Cam Heyward, Dean Lowry, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Gabe Rubio

The strongest position on the team is undoubtedly along the defensive line. The question is will they keep six or more for their front line? Rookie Gabe Rubio has impressed enough to earn a situational role as a run-stopper. Veteran Dean Lowry has also been excellent this preseason, and he might have earned his way onto the roster too.

Outside Linebacker (4): Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, Jack Sawyer, T.J. Watt

All the money in the world is tied up in the outside linebacker position, and the hope is that it is the bedrock of a resurgent defense. Nick Herbig is the wild card, as he is in line for a huge increase in snaps taken. But Alex Highsmith looks in peak form, and T.J. Watt is on a revenge tour. Things will get interesting.

Inside Linebacker (4): Carson Bruener, Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson

E-Rob is a last-minute addition, rounding out a four-man group. He might even end the season as the guy wearing the green dot and being first on the depth chart. He should also take the pressure off of both Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson, as they try to bounce back from tough 2025 seasons.

Cornerback (6): Jamel Dean, Brandin Echols, Daylen Everette, Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Asante Samuel Jr.

Jalen Ramsey’s activation off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List is a huge boost as they wrap up the preseason, giving this team yet another experienced and productive defensive back. Recent third-round pick Daylen Everette is the lone rookie in this group, and he's going to be an impact player from the jump.

One question is when does Joey Porter Jr. return and how much richer is he when he does?

Safety (4): Jaquan Brisker, DeShon Elliott, Rayshawn Jenkins, Robert Spears-Jennings

After an impressive preseason, seventh-round pick Robert Spears-Jennings earns a spot as the team’s 10th defensive back.

Special Teams (3): Chris Boswell (K), Cameron Johnston (P), Christian Kuntz (LS)

Nothing to even debate or think about when it comes to the special teams. This is the trio that will anchor this unit.

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