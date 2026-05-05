Steelers' Mason McCormick Shares Major Life Announcement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of yet another transformational offseason.

This includes changes both on and off the field, including major life changes for some of their players.

Steelers offensive guard Mason McCormick will enter his third season with the Steelers in 2026, and it will be his first as a husband, as recently married.

Congratulations to the McCormicks! 💍



📸 kc_imagery/IG pic.twitter.com/xLEQP4PpjZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 5, 2026

McCormick married Addison Hirschman, a former South Dakota State Women's Basketball player on April 18. During Hirschman's time with the Jackrabbits, she played in four seasons with the team, earning Academic honors all four seasons.

The two met while both were student athletes at South Dakota State, and became engaged in May of 2025. Steelers center Zach Frazier was part of the wedding party as one of McCormick's groomsmen.

How did McCormick Get To Pittsburgh?

McCormick was a six year player at South Dakota State, appearing in 16 games across his first two seasons before becoming a four-year starter in his final four collegiate seasons. As an offensive guard for the Jackrabbits, McCormick become a stalwart of blocking. He set a school record for consecutive starts, reaching 57 consecutive starts by his final collegiate game.

McCormick was an Associated Press FCS All-America First Team honoree in both 2022 and 2023, and was named the Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2023. He was a three-year team captain, and appeared in both the NFL Scouting Combine and the East-West Shrine Bowl during his draft process.

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick (OL48) during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McCormick was taken by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, going with the No. 119 selection. Since his selection, McCormick has moved from reserve player to backup to full time starter, with him having started in 23 of the 26 games he has appeared in across two seasons at the NFL level.

McCormick started every regular season game for the Steelers in 2025, including a Week 1 appearance where he played every single snap that the Steelers had on offense in their victory over the New York Jets.

McCormick is set to continue to start for the coming season, and he will have to protect whoever the Steelers decide to bring in at the quarterback decision. The Steelers also added to their offensive line again this draft, adding Max Iheanachor to bolster the team. If the line can remain healthy, they might be tough to get past when the games begin to matter next fall.

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