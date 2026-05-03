Predicting Steelers Starting Offensive Line (With a Surprise)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added two new offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding questions to who is going to go onto the field first come Week 1.

With Broderick Jones question marks and a belief in names like Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook, the team is going to look different from how they started the season a year ago. But with the new additions this offseason, maybe their initial starting five has changed.

When it comes to predicting the Week 1 starters for the Steelers, it's about trying to guess which players take a step forward the fasted, and which ones don't take a step at all. Pittsburgh has plenty to watch during training camp, and some great competition during the summer.

All leading the starting five to kick off the 2026 season.

Left Tackle: Troy Fautanu

The Steelers need to eventually move Troy Fautanu to the left side after drafting Max Iheanachor. It's better to do that sooner rather than later, and with their other starting tackle being able to switch sides as well, the team should have no issues pushing the matter this summer.

The future is Fautanu playing left tackle and Iheanachor playing right tackle. This season, it's just about moving Fautanu first.

Left Guard: Gennings Dunker

Surprise number one: Gennings Dunker. The Steelers want to see what Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman can do with bigger opportunities, but they didn't draft Dunker for no reason. He's going to eventually be the starting guard for this team, and he's got the upper hand walking into competition with two lesser-known veterans.

Dunker should transition from tackle to guard smoothly, and if he does, he brings strength and very good footwork and hand placement. All he needs to do is show he's ready to play this season and he should earn the starting job.

Center: Zach Frazier

This is a no brainer. It's not about competition but if Zach Frazier could be a top 5, maybe top 3 center in the NFL this season.

Right Guard: Mason McCormick

While some are wondering if Mason McCormick will transition to the left side with Fautanu, he may be better off sticking with the side he's played the last two seasons. He remains on the right side and has a new running mate for 2026.

Maybe two depending on how quickly Iheanachor can prove he's worth the starting job.

Right Tackle: Dylan Cook

With Broderick Jones being an unknown this season, the competition for right tackle is really just Dylan Cook versus Iheanachor. The first-round rookie is a developmental player but Cook is ready to start now.

Pittsburgh moves him to the right side and allows him and the rookie to battle it out. Heading into Week 1, he's the starter, but he needs to prove he's able to keep that job each week. He's got the biggest target on his back of all of the Week 1 starters on this roster.

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