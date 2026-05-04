Steelers Sign Former Patriots TE Before OTAs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done making roster moves at this point of the year, as they look to add where the see best and bring in talent they hope contributes for them in 2026.

The Steelers announced that they signed tight end Jaheim Bell to a one-year contract on May 4, who they had signed to the practice squad back on Dec. 31, 2025. The Steelers let Bell hit free agency after the season ended, but bring him back to give him another chance this time around.

Bell didn't play in 2025, but was also on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, where he signed for on Oct. 15, but then they released him less than a week later on Oct. 21.

The New England Patriots took Bell with the 231st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games for them as a rookie in 2024, making two catches for 20 yards.

New England released him on Aug. 22, 2025, which then saw him spend time with the Eagles and Steelers last season.

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