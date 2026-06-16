Steelers May Not Have to Trade for 49ers WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a group of wide receivers that they feel confident in. The offseason continues, but with a top trio of DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard, the aerial attack looks to be in good hands.

That doesn't mean the Steelers are still considering further upgrades. Especially as the team tries to ride Aaron Rodgers all the way to Super Bowl glory in perhaps his final NFL season, the offense could always use more weapons.

And one player has continuously been tied to the organization for the past two summers. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been a trade target connected to the team since 2024, but a trade won't be needed anymore. According to a recent story from Jason La Canfora, the 49ers are set to release the veteran pass-catcher, opening up the door once again for him to join the team in Pittsburgh.

Why 49ers Are Cutting Ties with Aiyuk

It's been a tumultuous few years between the 49ers and Aiyuk. After signing him to a huge extension a few years ago, he's barely been on the field. Since the 2024 campaign, he's played in just seven total games. Between injuries and off-field issues, the relationship between the two sides has completely deteriorated.

In a recent story from La Canfora, he revealed that the drama is reaching a boiling point. San Francisco has reportedly tried to trade Aiyuk, with no luck. With no other choices, the 49ers are set to make the tough choice of releasing him. And it seems like a long overdue move from San Francisco.

"I think they’re finally done with him,” La Canfora quoted one NFL executive saying.

That same source also made it clear that their franchise wants nothing to do with Aiyuk, even on a cheap deal.

"We don’t need that here,” the source said.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Will Steelers Pounce?

The connection between Aiyuk and the Steelers has been constant for the past three offseasons. Now that there are no hurdles in the way, the Steelers could finally land the receiver they've coveted for some time.

The question, of course, is whether or not they feel confident in what Aiyuk brings to the organization. A clean bill of health will erase any doubts about his on-field abilities. If he's healthy, he can contribute.

But that same confidence cannot be shared with Aiyuk as a person. Without knowing the details of what's transpired between Aiyuk and his current team, it's safe to say that any acquiring team would need to do more than just their due dilligence before making a decision on him.

It's now just a bit easier to land Aiyuk, if the Steelers remain interested.

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